Tlaib calls to stop US taxes used in 'violent oppression' of Palestinians

Talib added a reminder in a tweet condemning the destruction of the home of a Palestinian-American terrorist that "apartheid government is not a democracy."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 11, 2021 10:27
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) tweeted about the demolition of the West Bank home of Palestinian-American terrorist Muntasir Shalabi, calling to stop US taxpayer dollars being used to "violently oppress the Palestinians.
"Just this week Israel demolished and leveled the home of a Palestinian family in the beloved village of Turmus Aiya. For what? To dehumanize," said Tlaib, who was born to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the US.
Shalabi had been indicted for killing Yehuda Guetta,19, in a drive-by shooting at the Tapuah junction at the beginning of May. He was also indicted for the attempted murder of two students, also injured in the shooting.
Talib added a reminder in the tweet that "apartheid government is not a democracy."
Tlaib's tweet quoted a tweet from Quds News, showing footage of the destruction of Shalabi's home. "Thus the occupation army destroyed the house of the prisoner Muntasir Shalabi," read the Quds tweet.
The destruction of the home came as the Biden administration held its first public clash with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, declaring that it has prioritized pressuring Israel to halt its punitive policy of demolishing Palestinian homes, including those of terrorists.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had personally intervened and spoken to a “senior Israeli counterpart” prior to the demolition, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The destruction of Shalabi's home prompted a condemnation from the US Embassy. “The home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual,” the embassy spokesperson said.
“We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution; this certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes,” the spokesperson added.
“The Prime Minister appreciates and respects the US,” said a source in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office. “At the same time, [the Prime Minister] acts solely in accordance with security considerations of the State of Israel and the need for protection of the lives of Israeli citizens,” the source said.


