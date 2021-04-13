The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

'These people and their f***ing tree houses', Cuomo said at Sukkot fundraiser

His love for the Jewish community apparently does not extend to the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
APRIL 13, 2021 18:26
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday. (photo credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday.
(photo credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has long prided himself on his strong relationship with the Jewish community — a relationship he dates back to his father’s three terms as governor.
But that love for the Jewish community apparently does not extend to the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
In a story about Cuomo’s political career, The New York Times Magazine reported Cuomo’s frustration with a campaign appearance at a Sukkot event during his run for attorney-general in 2006.
“These people and their f***ing tree houses,” Cuomo said to his team, according to the Times.
A spokesman denied the comment.
“His two sisters married Jewish men, and he has the highest respect for Jewish traditions,” the spokesman said.
Sukkot is marked by eating, and sometimes sleeping, in a sukkah, a temporary hut often built from wood and covered in tree branches.
Cuomo’s relationship with the Jewish community has largely been positive for most of his career. But his ties with the Orthodox Jewish community hit a rough patch in the fall when Cuomo ordered tightened restrictions on a number of Orthodox neighborhoods with heightened COVID test positivity rates during a major surge in cases. Coincidentally or not, those restrictions were announced during Sukkot.
One Orthodox advocacy group, Agudath Israel, even sued Cuomo, claiming that a rule restricting attendance at religious services in those neighborhoods was a violation of religious liberty. The Supreme Court agreed with Agudath Israel in November and the rule eventually was amended.
Cuomo’s comments about Sukkot were revealed as the governor continues to power through a multifaceted political scandal involving multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct, charges that his office tampered with the number of COVID deaths of nursing home residents and a newer scandal involving government employees working on his memoir about the early days of the pandemic.
The political firestorm was set off when Lindsey Boylan, a former aide now running for Manhattan Borough president, accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and kissing her in his office in February, followed by nine other accusations. The state attorney general has opened an investigation into the accusations and multiple New York elected officials have called on Cuomo to resign, but he has refused to step down.


Tags Sukkot diaspora Andrew Cuomo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by