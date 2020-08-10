Trump asks South Dakota Gov. to be added to Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about adding his image to Mount Rushmore National Memorial, according to the New York Times. Trump first expressed his dream of being carved on the monument alongside the 60-foot-tall faces of US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln with Noem during their first meeting in the Oval Office in 2018, when Noem was still running for the position of South Dakota Governor. Noem described her conversation with Trump to the South Dekota newspaper Argus Leader at the time. "I shook his hand, and I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.' And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'"Noem was convinced he was joking. "I started laughing," she said. "He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious."According to the report by the New York Times, Trump's determination was made even more clear a year later, when a White House aide reached out to the governor’s office and asked about the process of adding additional presidents to Mount Rushmore. Then, on July 4, Trump arrived in South Dekota for his July Fourth celebrations and was greeted by Noem, now governor, who didn't forget their previous talk and presented him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face.Trump fiercely defended Mount Rushmore during his visit, which activists and native tribal leaders have long criticized for its controversial history, saying it will "stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers, and to our freedom.""As we meet here tonight there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for," Trump warned. He added, "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children."A White House official noted to the New York Times that Mount Rushmore is a federal, not a state monument.