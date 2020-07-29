The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump says he never confronted Putin about Russia bounty reports

"If it were true, I'd be very angry about it. But if you tell me they're doing it, I would certainly take that under consideration," he said. "I would respond appropriately."

By REUTERS  
JULY 29, 2020 18:40
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018 (photo credit: MARCOS BRINDICCI/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018
(photo credit: MARCOS BRINDICCI/REUTERS)
President Donald Trump said he never questioned Russian leader Vladimir Putin about US intelligence reports that Moscow paid the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, casting doubt on the reports in an interview.
Trump, who has sought to cultivate warmer relations with Moscow, has said he was not briefed on the matter before it emerged in news media in late June. He has called the reports a hoax and casts doubt on them.
"I have never discussed it with him," Trump said in an interview on Tuesday with "Axios on HBO."
Russia has denied the reports.
Asked why he did not confront Putin on the issue in their call last Thursday, Trump told Axios, "That was a phone call to discuss other things, and frankly that's an issue that many people said was fake news."
He said he and the Russian president discussed nuclear nonproliferation in that phone call.
As he left the White House later on Wednesday, Trump made clear he did not believe the report.
"If it were true, I'd be very angry about it. But if you tell me they're doing it, I would certainly take that under consideration," he said. "I would respond appropriately."
Democrats in Congress have accused Trump, a Republican who is seeking re-election in November, of not taking intelligence information concerning soldiers' deaths seriously enough. They have pressed for more information from the intelligence community and the White House.
Trump has been dogged by criticism that he was too friendly toward Moscow since taking office. The US intelligence community found that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to boost his chances of winning the White House. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report last year determined his campaign had numerous contacts with Russian officials but that there was not enough evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy.
National security adviser Robert O'Brien has said Trump was not verbally briefed on the Russian bounty intelligence because his CIA briefer concluded the reports were uncorroborated.
'NEVER REACHED MY DESK'
White House officials have not denied the information was included in the President's Daily Brief, a daily summary of classified information and analysis on national security. Some news outlets reported the issue was included in the brief in February but that Trump may not have read it.
"It never reached my desk. You know why? Because they didn't think - intelligence, they didn't think it was real," Trump told Axios. "I wouldn't mind - if it reached my desk, I would have done something about it."
Trump has spoken to Putin at least eight times since the intelligence was first included in his briefing, Axios said.
Senator Angus King, an independent who sits on the intelligence committee, said he found Trump's comments astonishing. While he could not discuss specifics, King said he was confident the bounty reports were not "fake news."
"I don't know what could be more important than the Russians providing incentives to take the lives of Americans," he told MSNBC. "I don't have any explanation except that it's part of a pattern that is no surprise to anybody that the president has been very reluctant to cross President Putin."
Trump has said many intelligence officials doubted the report's veracity, a stance contradicted by four US and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May.
The New York Times first reported in June that US intelligence had concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit had offered the Taliban payments of up to $100,000 for each US or allied soldier killed.
Trump told Axios he does read the daily intelligence briefing.
"I read it a lot, you know, I read a lot. They like to say I don't read. I read a lot," he said.
Excerpts from the interview were released on Wednesday. It will be broadcast in full on Monday.


Tags United States Russia taliban US President Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by