Trump shares plans about new super PAC to be managed by Lewandowski

The former US President is showing interest in weighing in during the mid-term elections, when he allegedly means to punish Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 20:18
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Former US President Donald Trump intends to form a new super PAC and with it name his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to run it, Trump told allies on Thursday during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Politico reported.

Trump already formed two Political Action Committees, Fight Back Now America, which Lewandowski also spear-headed according to the Daily Beast, and Save America. The latter already gained $31.5 million by the end of 2020.
Regular PACs raise limited amount of money from donations in support of a political candidate or party, super PACs are not limited in how much they can raise and do not support a candidate or party directly but sponsor ads or mailing campaigns.
Unite the Country is a super PAC supporting US President Joe Biden, for example, and America First Action is a pro-Trump one, the NGO OpenSecrets.org explains.
Trump is meant to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday as well as during the Republican National Committee's April donor retreat.
The discussions of a new super PAC may mean Trump intends to remain in politics for the foreseeable future and use his influence to retaliate against  Republicans who voted against him during his impeachment trial.
Trump already endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee who means to take part in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election. 
The former President is still seen as a valuable ally in the GOP and many Republicans seek his support, the report claimed.
The return of Lewandowski, who was fired due to the insistence of Ivanka Trump according to a 2016 Vanity Fair report, might mean Trump means to steer a new course.
Allegedly, Ivanka objected to his attempts to argue in court that the US elections has been “stolen.”
The selection of his former campaign manager may mean the American public will hear more such claims in the near future.
 
 


