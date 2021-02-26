Trump shares plans about new super PAC to be managed by Lewandowski





Trump already formed two Political Action Committees, Fight Back Now America, which Lewandowski also spear-headed according to the Regular PACs raise limited amount of money from donations in support of a political candidate or party, super PACs are not limited in how much they can raise and do not support a candidate or party directly but sponsor ads or mailing campaigns. Unite the Country is a super PAC supporting US President Former US President Donald Trump intends to form a new super PAC and with it name his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to run it, Trump told allies on Thursday during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Politico reported.Trump already formed two Political Action Committees, Fight Back Now America, which Lewandowski also spear-headed according to the Daily Beast , and Save America. The latter already gained $31.5 million by the end of 2020.Regular PACs raise limited amount of money from donations in support of a political candidate or party, super PACs are not limited in how much they can raise and do not support a candidate or party directly but sponsor ads or mailing campaigns.Unite the Country is a super PAC supporting US President Joe Biden , for example, and America First Action is a pro-Trump one, the NGO OpenSecrets.org explains.

The discussions of a new super PAC may mean Trump intends to remain in politics for the foreseeable future and use his influence to retaliate against Republicans who voted against him during his impeachment trial. Trump is meant to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday as well as during the Republican National Committee's April donor retreat.The discussions of a new super PAC may mean Trump intends to remain in politics for the foreseeable future and use his influence to retaliate against Republicans who voted against him during his impeachment trial.

Trump already endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee who means to take part in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election.

The former President is still seen as a valuable ally in the GOP and many Republicans seek his support, the report claimed.