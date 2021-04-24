The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump supporters Giuliani, Lindell win Razzies for worst film performances

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2021 11:19
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, US, November 19, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, US, November 19, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday.
The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.
Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" mockumentary sequel. The former mayor was unknowingly filmed in a hotel room with an actress pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani has said nothing inappropriate happened.
"Absolute Proof," a movie by MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, was voted the year's worst picture. The film featured baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.
Lindell, a vocal supporter of former US President Donald Trump, also was named worst actor.
"Music," a movie directed by musician Sia about a young girl with autism, won the most Razzies overall, with three including worst actress for Kate Hudson.
Razzie winners were chosen by 1,097 members from more than two dozen countries. Members sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee. 


Tags rudy giuliani Donald Trump movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by