Trump calls Borat's Sacha Baron Cohen a 'creep' after Giuliani scandal

United States President Donald Trump called British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen a "phoney" and a "creep" following the release of the mockumentary comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.Trump accused Cohen of trying to "scam" him "years" ago while speaking to a pool of reporters on Air Force One, according to White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman. Herman wrote on his Twitter account, "Asked if he’s seen the #Borat2 footage and if he’s worried about security breaches, @POTUS replies: “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me, and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny."
The comment was in response to the footage from the film that featured Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in a compromising position with the main character Borat's "15-year-old" daughter, Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova. The plot of the Borat sequel revolves around his attempts to marry off his 15-year-old daughter to Pence or, failing that, Giuliani.Throughout the movie, Cohen and Bakalova can be seen crashing a number of Republican party campaign events, even brushing shoulders with the president's son Donald Trump Jr. at one point, as well as interrupting Pence's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference when Cohen burst into the room carrying Bakalova over his shoulder as he tried to offer her to the vice president.Giuliani agreed to be interviewed by Bakalova, who was posing herself as a conservative TV journalist. Following the interview, Tutar lured Giuliani back into the bedroom of the hotel suite, where the interview was being held, and sat him on the bed as she began to untuck his shirt from his pants.Bakalova walks away from the bedside for a brief moment when the camera focuses on Giuliani, who is shown placing his hands down his pants. Borat then comes screaming into the room in order to stop the affair, saying "She's 15. She's too old for you," pleading with Giuliani to have "sexy-time" with him instead.Trump said that he did not know what happened, although he did find it necessary to share his opinion on Cohen.On Wednesday, Giuliani called the video a "complete fabrication" and claimed that he was tucking his shirt back into his pants after "taking off the recording equipment."Giuliani added that Cohen would be a "stone-cold liar" if he tried to allege that he was acting inappropriately in the scene. Cohen, however, suited up as his alter-ego and defended the former New York City mayor, albeit in his signature comical style."I here to defend America's mayor Rudolph Giuliani," Borat said. "What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media."In the new video, Borat added a cheeky warning to anyone who may misinterpret Giuliani's intentions in the scene."I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas," he said.Cohen, speaking as himself, commented on Giuliani's tweet on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. "I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," he said on the show. "It is what it is. He did what he did."Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Asked if he’s seen the #Borat2 footage and if he’s worried about security breaches, @POTUS replies: “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny."— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 24, 2020
The comment was in response to the footage from the film that featured Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in a compromising position with the main character Borat's "15-year-old" daughter, Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova. The plot of the Borat sequel revolves around his attempts to marry off his 15-year-old daughter to Pence or, failing that, Giuliani.Throughout the movie, Cohen and Bakalova can be seen crashing a number of Republican party campaign events, even brushing shoulders with the president's son Donald Trump Jr. at one point, as well as interrupting Pence's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference when Cohen burst into the room carrying Bakalova over his shoulder as he tried to offer her to the vice president.Giuliani agreed to be interviewed by Bakalova, who was posing herself as a conservative TV journalist. Following the interview, Tutar lured Giuliani back into the bedroom of the hotel suite, where the interview was being held, and sat him on the bed as she began to untuck his shirt from his pants.Bakalova walks away from the bedside for a brief moment when the camera focuses on Giuliani, who is shown placing his hands down his pants. Borat then comes screaming into the room in order to stop the affair, saying "She's 15. She's too old for you," pleading with Giuliani to have "sexy-time" with him instead.Trump said that he did not know what happened, although he did find it necessary to share his opinion on Cohen.On Wednesday, Giuliani called the video a "complete fabrication" and claimed that he was tucking his shirt back into his pants after "taking off the recording equipment."Giuliani added that Cohen would be a "stone-cold liar" if he tried to allege that he was acting inappropriately in the scene. Cohen, however, suited up as his alter-ego and defended the former New York City mayor, albeit in his signature comical style."I here to defend America's mayor Rudolph Giuliani," Borat said. "What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media."In the new video, Borat added a cheeky warning to anyone who may misinterpret Giuliani's intentions in the scene."I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas," he said.Cohen, speaking as himself, commented on Giuliani's tweet on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. "I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," he said on the show. "It is what it is. He did what he did."Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV— Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020
Reuters contributed to this report.