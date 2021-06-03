The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump's blog shuts down 1 month after launch, will not come back

Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team, but with little detail.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2021 02:05
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Former US president Donald Trump's blog page, launched last month in the wake of major social media platforms banning him, has been removed from his website.
Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," would not be returning.
"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said in an email to Reuters.

"I'm hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," Miller said.
Miller also confirmed over Twitter that this decision was a precursor to Trump joining another platform, and told readers to "stay tuned!"
 
The blog page, which was billed as a place to "speak freely and safely," served as a one-way means of communication that contained posts from Trump that could be liked and shared to social networks such as Twitter and Facebook from which Trump remains blocked.
However, Miller had clarified at the time that this was not a new social media platform, regarding which he planned to share more information when it is available.
A slew of social media platforms barred him following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Twitter, which Trump had used frequently, has said its ban is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Before being banned, the businessman-turned-politician had more than 88 million followers.
However, the new blog had failed to gain as much traction as Twitter, with NBC News reporting a week after its launch that he struggled to gain even a fraction of the engagement he had on Twitter and Facebook, citing data compiled with BuzzSumo.
Facebook's independent oversight board determined that the company was correct to suspend Trump but criticized it for the ban's indefinite nature. In May, the oversight board gave Facebook six months to determine a proportionate response to the case.
Alphabet's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides that the risk of violence has decreased.


