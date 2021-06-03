Trump's blog shuts down 1 month after launch, will not come back

Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," would not be returning.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said in an email to Reuters.

Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team, but with little detail.

Miller also confirmed over Twitter that this decision was a precursor to Trump joining another platform, and told readers to "stay tuned!"

However, Miller had clarified at the time that this was not a new social media platform, regarding which he planned to share more information when it is available.

Facebook's independent oversight board determined that the company was correct to suspend Trump but criticized it for the ban's indefinite nature. In May, the oversight board gave Facebook six months to determine a proportionate response to the case.

Alphabet's YouTube has said it will restore Trump's channel when it decides that the risk of violence has decreased.