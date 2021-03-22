Donald Trump to launch new social media platform, senior adviser says

"I do think that we’re going to see president Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" Sunday. "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly president Trump does."

No further details exist regarding this network, though Miller did disclose that numerous meetings at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate have been held and have attracted the interest of several companies.

Miller projects that Trump will draw "tens of millions of people" to this new platform.

The former US president had been a prominent presence on many social media platforms for many years, most notably Twitter, where he had maintained a very active presence before and throughout the duration of his time in the White House.

Despite this, his relationship with social media has not always been pleasant, with the then-president having notably argued over perceived censorship practices engaged against him.

In the leadup to the 2020 election and in the COVID-19 pandemic, mainstream platforms had begun labelling many of Trump's posts with fact-check warnings, warning of possible misinformation.

Following the January 6 Capitol insurrection, which saw supporters of the then-president storm the US legislature as it was counting electoral votes to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the elections, Trump was banned from nearly every platform. This list included Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and even Spotify.

Attempts were reportedly made to get the president active on alternative platforms like Parler, which was popular among many on the political Right due to advocating a censorship-free model, but Parler lost its webhost and is currently inactive.