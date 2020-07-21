Twitter removes video after Linkin Park issues Trump cease & desist order

Twitter removed a campaign video, which was posted by United States President Donald Trump, for using a song by the band Linkin Park ("In the End") as its soundtrack, after the band issued a copyright notice.

On Sunday, the band tweeted that they issued the President a cease and desist order, after Trump tweeted the video the day before.

"Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued," the band tweeted.

Dan Scavino, the White House's head of social media, uploaded the campaign video on Friday, which has since been taken down. A message in that video now reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

This isn't the first time that a music artist has demanded Trump not use their music for his campaign, according to CNN.



Neil Young has twice asked the President to not use his music. The most recent request from Young came after Trump used his music during the White House's Mount Rushmore Independence Day event in July. "This is NOT ok with me" Young posted to his Twitter account after his song "Rockin' in the Free World" was played during the event. In 2015 Young objected to the same song being used during Trump's presidential announcement.

Additionally, in June, The Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Trump after the president used their music during his campaign rallies, according to CNN. The threat marked the second time that month that musicians demanded Trump stop using their music, as just a week beforehand, Tom Petty also filed a cease and desist notice following the President's use of his song during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.