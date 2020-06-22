The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two staff members from Trump's campaign test positive for coronavirus

The campaign announced on Saturday hours before the rally, Trump's first since March, that four members of the campaign's advance staff had tested positive.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 22, 2020 23:49
WASHINGTON, June 22 - Two more staff members of President Donald Trump's campaign who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his rally on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump campaign spokesman said on Monday.
"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event."
The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached over 120,000 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, as new cases spike in several states.
More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than were killed fighting in World War One.
About 800 Americans have died on average each day so far in June, down from a peak of 2,000 a day in April, according to the tally of state and county data on COVID-19 deaths.


