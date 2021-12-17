The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Typhoon Rai weakens after pummeling central Philippines

Disaster officials could not yet give a complete damage assessment but were not expecting major devastation based on initial data gathered.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 08:38
Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents after being inundated by floods caused by Typhoon Rai in Cagayan De Oro City, Philippines, December 16, 2021. (photo credit: PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue residents after being inundated by floods caused by Typhoon Rai in Cagayan De Oro City, Philippines, December 16, 2021.
(photo credit: PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Typhoon Rai has weakened after slamming into southern and central parts of the Philippines, with authorities on Friday reporting one death so far from one of the most powerful tropical storms to hit the country this year.
Rai, which at one point intensified into a category 5 storm, the highest classification, toppled power and communication lines, complicating disaster response and efforts to collect information from typhoon-hit areas.
Disaster officials could not yet give a complete damage assessment but were not expecting major devastation based on initial data gathered.
"It is not expected to cause massive damage compared to typhoons of the same strength previously," Casiano Monilla, an assistant secretary at the Office of the Civil Defense, told a media briefing.
Rai, which saw winds of up to 195 km (121 miles) per hour before hitting land on Thursday, has damaged homes and displaced more than 300,000 people as it passed through the western portion of Visayas and mainland Palawan.
A fallen part of a tree is seen amid strong winds in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte province, Philippines, December 16, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (credit: Jann Ab's/via REUTERS) A fallen part of a tree is seen amid strong winds in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte province, Philippines, December 16, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (credit: Jann Ab's/via REUTERS)
It has been downgraded to a category 3 storm, according to Tropical Storm Risk, and is expected move out the country by Saturday.
The disaster agency reported one typhoon-related death, but said it was subject to validation.
Bohol provincial governor Arthur Yap has appealed for help as flooding complicated rescue efforts. "Families are trapped on rooftops now," he told DZBB radio.
"All of us (first responders) here are affected."
The typhoon also caused a blackout in the town of Loboc in Bohol
The typhoon, the 15th to strike the archipelago this year, saw dozens of flights canceled and paralyzed operations at several ports, leaving more than 4,000 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers stranded. Authorities also postponed a mass vaccination drive in most regions.
About 20 typhoons hit the archipelago on average each year, according to weather authorities.


Tags weather hurricane Philippines
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by