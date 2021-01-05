UAE-Israel Business Summit 2021

HEAR FROM THE LEADERS OF THE WORLD'S TWO MOST PROGRESSIVE NATIONS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Following the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, Khaleej Times and The Jerusalem Post, the two largest English-language media organisations in Israel and the UAE, are coming together to launch the UAE-ISRAEL Business Summit, in association with UAE-Israel Business Council.

Scheduled to take place in Dubai on the 13th January 2021,the web broadcast will discuss and highlight the bilateral business opportunities between the countries.

The initiative represents a new dawn in the multifaceted economic relationship between the two countries and will bring together top government officials, business leaders, and industry experts from across different sectors including healthcare, hospitality, defense, security, trade and technology.

