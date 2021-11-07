The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

UK gov't denies corruption accusations about Conservative Party donors

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government has been embroiled in a corruption row over the past week after allegations that major party donors were offered seats in parliament.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 15:32

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 15:35
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019.
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government rejected fresh accusations of corruption on Sunday after a newspaper investigation found major donors to his Conservative Party were offered seats in parliament's upper chamber.
The government has been embroiled in a corruption row over the past week, with Johnson forced to abandon plans pushed through parliament to protect one of his lawmakers who was found to have broken lobbying rules.
The Sunday Times reported that all but one of the 16 Conservative treasurers over the last two decades had donated more than 3 million pounds ($4.05 million) to the party and then been offered a seat in the House of Lords.
The role of Conservative treasurer has become the most ennobled job in Britain, the newspaper said, ahead of leaders of the country's institutions and charitable organizations and even former prime ministers.
"Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is corrupt, dodgy, sleazy and on the take," opposition Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said on Twitter.
Environment minister George Eustice rejected the accusations, telling the BBC: "They are philanthropists who give huge amounts to charity, who have been very successful in business and therefore on those grounds ought to be considered for the Lords."
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan. (credit: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan. (credit: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Eustice also described the furor over Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who quit parliament after the government's U-turn on plans to overhaul the system for combating parliamentary corruption, as a "storm in a teacup."
The row has raised fresh questions about Johnson's ethics. He has faced other accusations of wrongdoing, including plans to have party donors secretly contribute to a luxury renovation of his Downing Street flat. Johnson has said the government followed the rules over the refurbishment.
Johnson's personal approval rating has fallen to its lowest level on record, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper, while the Conservative's lead over Labour has fallen to a single percentage point.
Parliament is due to hold an emergency debate on standards on Monday.
"The prime minister is trashing the reputation of our democracy and our country," Labour leader Keir Starmer told BBC television on Sunday.
"It is a pattern of behavior from a prime minister who doesn't know how to uphold standards in public life."


Tags United Kingdom Boris Johnson UK parliament Conservative Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Words of political incitement fired at Bennett, coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by