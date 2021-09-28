The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

UK Labour party passes motion that defines Israel as 'apartheid state'

The motion to define Israel as an apartheid state comes as the party tried to recover from the antisemitism scandal the party faced under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 15:20
Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which will discuss the party's definition of antisemitism, in London, September 4, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which will discuss the party's definition of antisemitism, in London, September 4, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
The UK Labour Party passed a motion in their annual Brighton conference to define Israel as an apartheid state and impose sanctions against Israel as a result, the Independent reported on Tuesday.
The motion further demanded actions against "the building of settlements, reverse any annexation and ends the occupation of the West Bank and the Blockade of Gaza."
Human rights groups were quoted in the motion as "concluding unequivocally that Israel is practicing the crime of apartheid as defined by the UN."
Not all the party members supported the motion. The shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, distanced herself from the motion, telling the Independent that Labour must follow a "fair and balanced approach", while Labour leader Kier Starmer reportedly clashed with the members who supported the motion.
Nandy is the former chair of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East, and in February 2020 she was backed by the Jewish Labour Movement to become the new party leader. 
"There can only be a lasting peace through a safe and secure Israel existing alongside a sovereign and viable Palestinian state," Nandy told the Independent. "Therefore we cannot support this motion. It does not address the issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a comprehensive or balanced way."
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy speaks during Britain's Labour Party annual conference, in Brighton, Britain, September 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY) Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy speaks during Britain's Labour Party annual conference, in Brighton, Britain, September 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
According to the Middle East Monitor, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the motion, saying that it sends a strong message to Israel.
The motion came after a Jewish former member of the party, Dame Louise Ellman, rejoined the party. 
Ellman had previously left the party in protest while it was led by Jeremy Corbyn and facing an antisemitism scandal.
"The Labour party should never have allowed and tolerated the growth of racism within its ranks," wrote Ellman in a statement on Twitter.
She added that she was "confident that, under the leadership of Kier Starmer, the party is once again led by a man of principle in whom the British people and Britain's Jews can have trust."
Starmer welcomed Louise back by writing in a tweet that Ellman "showed courage and dignity in standing up against appalling antisemitic abuse," adding that he was "heartened that her faith in [the] party has been restored enough for her to return to her political home."
He ended his tweet by stating that he knew there was still more work to do.


Tags apartheid Anti-Israel UK Labour Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by