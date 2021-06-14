The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine looking at buying the Iron Dome - report

Deputy mayor of Mariupol wants the system to protect the city's airport

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 14, 2021 15:24
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Ukrainian city of Mariupol is looking into purchasing the Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel in order to protect the city’s airport.
Mariupol is the largest city in the Ukraine’s Donetsk region that has seen incessant fighting with Russian troops since 2014 in a war that has killed some 14,000 people and displaced millions more. The city’s airport, which is near the border with Russia, has been closed since the fighting broke out.
But with a lull in fighting, city officials have been wanting to reopen the airport in order to redevelop the industrial port city that sits on the Azov Sea.
The city's Deputy Mayor Sergei Zakharov said in an interview with local press that reopening the skies as well as modern infrastructure to protect the airport and surrounding skies are two of the main points that are needed in order to reopen the airport.
According to the mrpl.city news website, Zakharov said that while the city doesn’t need a large airport, it needs a safe one. And while the city has seen relative quiet in recent years, a massive buildup of Russian troops along the border in May fueled fears of another military offensive by Moscow.
Pointing to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, he said that flights are allowed despite the fact that the airport is located “eight kilometers from the buffer zones.” Mariupol Airport is 40 kilometers from the delimitation zone set by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
“For security, the Israelis use the Iron Dome tactical defense system. We can also adopt this practice and we have already laid the groundwork in this area and are aware of the steps needed to be taken,” Zakharov said.
The deputy mayor said that the cost of purchasing the system “is about 50 million euros” and that the city has already contacted an Israeli security company who will be sending a delegation at the end of June.
Israel’s Defense Ministry and Rafael Advanced Systems, the primary contractor for the Iron Dome, did not respond for comment.
The MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system is developed by mPrest. 
After a lengthy development process, and with the financial help of the United States, the Iron Dome went into service in April 2011, with its first battery placed near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. Just days later it made its first interception of a Grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. To date, the Iron Dome has successfully carried out over 2,400 interceptions.
The Iron Dome has been used during two military operations against terror groups in the Hamas-run coastal enclave and during the rounds of violence along the Gaza border in recent years.
The system also intercepted 90% of the over 4,000 rockets and missiles fired by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad during the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls. Rockets fired towards Israel from Syria have also been intercepted by the system.
The system carries 24 pounds of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 kilometers away and is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers. 
The Iron Dome, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets, is an integral component of Israel's multi-layered defense array,
The Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere and the David’s Sling missile defense system which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300 km.  
Israel continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems in order to expand and improve the performance capabilities of the system in the face of an unprecedented range of threats.


Tags ukraine Iron Dome missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new coalition needs to take action to save the union - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by