Is Iron Dome era dominance over? - analysis

Will Hezbollah, Iran learn from Hamas?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 12, 2021 08:44
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Iron dome always had a weakness.
It shot down 85-90% of Hamas' rockets in past rounds of battle and that was out of the rockets which got near anything, which nixes many of Gaza's rockets.
As long as the volume of rockets Hamas could shoot at once was small, this was almost a hermetic defense.
But Israeli intelligence and national security officials had long warned The Jerusalem Post that Hezbollah had a sufficient number of rockets to pound the Jewish state with 500 rockets in a day, something which would pierce the iron dome shield.
This was one reason the IDF was so careful and calibrated regarding Hezbollah.
The terror group both had hundreds of advanced rockets and it had 150,000 or more total rockets which meant that 500 per day would not dent its arsenal.
Has Hamas shocked everyone and achieved its own way of piecing the Iron Dome shield?
During the 2014 Gaza War, Hamas fired almost four thousand rockets, but it was spread over 50 days. Usually at most it fired dozens of rockets in a day, and spread out over the day. Its high was around 200 rockets spread over a whole day and out of the 50 days it was only over 100 rockets per day for around two weeks.
Also, the vast majority of these rockets were fired at the Gaza corridor since Hamas had a tiny number of rockets which could reach Tel Aviv and other areas. 
Between the tiny number of rockets which could reach Tel Aviv and the logistics problem of how many rockets could be shot at once, Hamas largely failed to pierce the iron dome missile shield.
On Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Hamas appears to have succeeded twice in firing more than 100 rockets within minutes, including a sizable number of rockets focused on the Tel Aviv corridor.
This is a jump both in the number of rockets being used on Tel Aviv and in its ability to file rockets in a high volume simultaneously.
It is an ability that most  believed Hezbollah had, but was some time away, if ever, for Hamas.
Talking about the end of Iron Dome dominance is a bit exaggerated at this point.
The fact is that even over the last 24 hours, very few Hamas rockets got through to the Tel Aviv corridor. But far more than expected.
If Israel's doctrine after the 50-day 2014 Gaza War was that it could outlast Hamas because the Iron Dome was close to hermetic for most of the country beyond the Gaza corridor, this may no longer be true.
A big question is whether Israeli intelligence estimates that Hamas has only a few hundred rockets which can reach the Tel Aviv corridor are correct.
If those estimates are true, then Hamas may have used up a lot of that arsenal, even if it has thousands more rockets which can hit Beersheba, Ashdod and the Gaza corridor.
If Hamas has more of those longer range rockets, this could impact Israel's war plans of how long this conflict can last and who has a time advantage.
Israel's vulnerability to Hamas also accentuates its vulnerability to Hezbollah and Iran.
If "puny" Hamas can pierce the missile shield with 100 rockets in a few minutes twice in a day, how much more damage do Hezbollah and Iran now see they could do with more powerful rockets and a higher volume?
Israeli decision-makers and military strategists will need to take this new situation into account in deciding how long this can go and how quickly they may need to either escalate with ground forces to reduce Hamas rocket shooting capabilities (clearly the IDF's extensive bombing on Tuesday did not succeed in that sufficiently) or to find its way to a ceasefire more quickly and make new plans for the next round.
The IDF will also need to rethink the speed with which it will need to move in a conflict with Hezbollah, let alone Iran.


