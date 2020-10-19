The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US expected to take Sudan off state sponsors of terror list soon

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 16:03

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 16:03
A Sudanese protester carries their national flag as they march in a demonstration to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reforms in Khartoum, Sudan August 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
A Sudanese protester carries their national flag as they march in a demonstration to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reforms in Khartoum, Sudan August 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
The US is expected to remove Sudan from its state sponsors of terror list in the coming days, an American official said on Monday.
The announcement is “forthcoming,” pending some legal hurdles, the source said.
Sudanese officials told local media that they are waiting for the formal US move to remove the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, and after that, they will take steps towards establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.
While the US favors normalization between Israel and Sudan, the US official reiterated what has consistently been the American position, that it is a separate matter from Khartoum’s designation.
Still, the leadership of Sudan’s transitional government, instituted after ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year, has been discussing ties with Israel in conjunction with its talks with the US about economic aid and relief from $3bn. in debt, and the matter came up in a late-night cabinet meeting on Sunday night.
The civilian leadership in the Sudanese transitional government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has resisted diplomatic relations with Israel, while the military leadership, with Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fatah al-Burhan and his No. 2, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo favor such ties.
The US put Sudan on its list of state sponsors of terror in 1993, while it was under Bashir’s rule, because it harbored al-Qaeda terrorists, among others, and later helped Iran transfer arms to Hamas and Hezbollah.  The new government, however, has cooperated with US counterterrorism efforts.
The designation blocks the transitional government from accessing urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing, while Sudan’s growing inflation and devaluation of its currency remain major challenges to the new government.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Burhan in February, and Sudan subsequently allowed Israeli planes to fly over its airspace.
Normalization between Israel and Sudan would be deeply symbolic, as Khartoum was the site of the 1967 Arab League decision on the “three nos” – no recognition, no negotiations and no peace with Israel.
Ties between Israel and another Arab country would also be a new diplomatic victory for the Trump administration, which fostered the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
However, it has faced obstacles in getting the US Congress to pass laws granting Sudan immunity from lawsuits from victims of terror after it pays the compensation it already owes.
Democrats and Republicans support removing Sudan from the list as a way to foster democracy in Sudan and encourage populations opposing tyrannical regimes, but Democratic senators are split on the details.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bob Menendez oppose immunity, known as “legal peace,” with the latter calling it a “slap in the face to the... 9/11 victims and family members.”


