The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US government announces United Women’s Economic Development Network

Special Envoy for Economic Normalization Aryeh Lightstone and Ambassador-at-Large Kelley Currie will be keynote speakers at the launch of the Network.

By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 14, 2021 16:58
ARYEH LIGHTSTONE (left) accompanies Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on a visit to the Western Wall in 2019. (photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
ARYEH LIGHTSTONE (left) accompanies Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on a visit to the Western Wall in 2019.
(photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
The US State Department’s Office of Global Women’s Issues and the US International Development Finance Corporation are hosting the virtual launch of the United Women’s Economic Development Network on January 14.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Special Envoy for Economic Normalization Aryeh Lightstone is the conceptualizer of the latest American government initiative falling under the auspices of the Abraham Accords, the series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations announced in August and including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan; and outside the borders of the Accords, Morocco.
Explaining the genesis of the new effort, Lightstone told The Media Line that, “It was at the Abraham Accords Business Summit that I was sitting across the table from a very dynamic female entrepreneur who turned to me and said, ‘First of all, women[-run] businesses in this region are booming. We are on the ascendancy. Secondarily, it is different to be a woman entrepreneur and leader in this part of the world than in other parts of the world. It would be beneficial if we created a network to support each other.’”
Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September, signatory nations have worked to establish a warm, inclusive peace and to develop cross-country economic partnerships. In pursuit of these goals, the advancement of women’s economic empowerment has come to occupy a role of central importance, according to a spokesperson at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
Asked about the timing of the launch coming at the end of the administration’s term in office, Lightstone recounted the series of events leading to the actualization of the initiative. He told The Media Line that he received immediate green lights from both the White House and State Department despite its coming after the election and the transition effectively being underway.
“Timing is always right for women’s empowerment and leadership, especially when it has to do with the added value of peace,” Lightstone said. “This initiative isn't guided by politics. Its foundation is in solid USA policy that everyone can and will support. All participants are looking forward to the long-term benefits of this exciting venture. Not once did any of the women from any of the countries call asking whether I work for President Trump or President-elect Biden.”
Women business leaders and entrepreneurs from the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Uzbekistan and Kosovo will convene for the virtual launch.
Special Envoy for Economic Normalization Aryeh Lightstone and Ambassador-at-Large Kelley Currie will be keynote speakers at the launch of the Network.
The spokesperson added that “the involvement of the Secretary’s Global Women’s Initiatives Office of the State Department ensures longevity to the network and complements existing S/GWI programs promoting women entrepreneurs. Ambassador Currie is expected to mention other S/GWI programs in her remarks.”


Tags United States women women empowerment Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Va'era: Despair and destinations

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by