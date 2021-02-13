White House suspends press aide who vowed to ‘destroy’ reporter

The White House decision arrived after Vanity Fair reported the threats. McCammond had been covering the campaign of US President White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo was suspended for one week without pay after it was exposed that he threatened to destroy Politico reporter Tara Palmeri for writing a story concerning his relationship with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, Vanity Fair reported on Friday.The White House decision arrived after Vanity Fair reported the threats.McCammond had been covering the campaign of US President Joe Biden

Despite Ducklo being contacted by both a male reporter and Palmeri for reactions to the story they both were working on, he chose to contact Palmeri and tell her he would ruin her reputation.

The story was assigned to her by Vanity Fair and she did not pursue it independently. The relationship had already been exposed by People magazine when she began working on her story. The call, which was off the record, included Ducklo alleging the that reporter is "jealous" of his romantic relationship.

An editor at Politico reached out to the White House , which both suggested Ducklo apologize in a note and blamed the reporter for sharing information she learned during an off the record call.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that not only did Ducklo send the note, he will be suspended without pay for one week and will not work with any reporter writing for Politico after the suspension.

On his first day in the White House, Biden told staff that he would fire any one of them “on the spot" should they ever treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, according to Vanity Fair. However, Ducklo was not fired.