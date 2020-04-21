The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

‘Zoombombing’ threatens Zoom success

Hacked videoconferences lead some users to drop star provider

By DR. VILLY ABRAHAM / THE MEDIA LINE  
APRIL 21, 2020 15:25
Some of 208 monday.com employees participate in a Zoom video conference this week (photo credit: Courtesy)
Some of 208 monday.com employees participate in a Zoom video conference this week
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the lives of people around the world. It has changed how we socialize, where and how we shop, the way we teach and study, the way we provide and receive customer service, and the way companies, organizations and institutions of higher education are run.

The use of Zoom and other digital communications platforms, such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, has skyrocketed and become popular with companies, politicians, employees and millions of individuals who have found themselves forced to work from home.

As for Zoom, it has suddenly become synonymous with videoconferencing.

Daily meetings by participants on the platform have surged from 10 million in December to 200 million in March. Yet Zoom has faced safety and privacy concerns as users across the world are “zoombombed.”

These so-called Zoom raids – unwanted intrusions − are characterized by profane images posted during videoconferences, and racist and antisemitic illustrations drawn with a writing tool across slides. These severe breaches of privacy have led to a wave of bans.

Singapore banned the platform’s use at schools following the posting of obscene images. The UK Ministry of Defense banned it due to security concerns. The US Senate and the Pentagon have also banned its use. Last week, schools in New York City were told they could not use it for distance learning. Google has banned its use on employees’ work-sanctioned laptops.

The security breaches discovered in Zoom triggered lawsuits against the company. One investor filed a class-action suit, saying the publicity concerning the app’s security flaws had lowered the company’s stock price.

According to Oleg Brodt, R&D director of Deutsche Telekom Innovation Labs Israel, Zoom is a relatively new company focused on creating a simple, user-friendly videoconferencing app. But this simplicity created security vulnerabilities, with software developers producing extreme usability at the cost of overlooking user security.

Brodt shared with The Media Line some of the security breaches discovered over the past few weeks:

End-to-end encryption is intended to ensure that a conference call between parties is secure. The feature is the default in most social media software such as WhatsApp. Zoom’s claim to employ end-to-end encryption was discovered to be misleading just about a week ago. Zoom’s reliability was also undermined when it was discovered to have shared user data with Facebook regardless of whether a user has a Facebook profile. 

Upon downloading the Zoom app, the Zoom local client web server is installed as well. Not only is the server active in the background while the Zoom app is used, it continues to run even if the app is uninstalled from the customer’s computer. The installed server exposes users to cyberattacks.

Successful attacks enable hackers to take control of users’ computers and turn the webcam on, thereby compromising their privacy. Jonathan Leitschuh, a security researcher, brought the issue to the attention of Zoom back in March 2019.

Leitschuh gave the company 90 days to fix the bug before he went public with it. This is common practice in the cybersecurity industry. Zoom attempted to shrug off Leitschuh’s claim of a security vulnerability. “Approximately two weeks following the expiration of the 90-day deadline, the security breach was made public as Zoom failed to resolve the discovered security breach,” Brodt said.

He said the security breaches found in Facebook were not as serious as the ones discovered in Zoom. Back in April 2019, a security researcher discovered that Facebook misused user data. However, the Facebook app did not expose users to cyberattacks in which hackers could gain control of their computers.

Will the recently discovered security vulnerabilities take a bite out of Zoom’s user base? Experts seem to be divided over the question. According to Brodt, this is unlikely to occur.

Zoom has come to realize that it cannot afford to sacrifice security for the sake of usability, but rather must balance the two. 

However, Dr. Lior Solomovich, an expert on Information and communications technology at Kaye College in Beersheba, said,  “Zoom claims that user privacy is its top priority and the reason it allowed users to access Zoom through their Facebook account was solely for their convenience. It also claims it wasn’t aware of the fact that Facebook was using its users’ data. Nonetheless, the public seems to be skeptical of Zoom’s claims and seems to believe that the sharing of data was intentional.”

While it is still unclear how individual users will react to the latest breaches of privacy, it seems that the app updates outlined below together with a 90-day plan laid out by Zoom to make its software a “security- and privacy-first product” seem to have soothed the concerns of government bodies. Bans imposed on the use of the platform are slowly being lifted. According to a report published in The Straits Times posted on April 13, Singapore’s Ministry of Education has withdrawn the ban on the use of Zoom by schools across the country.
 
In Israel higher education, Zoom remains the preferred platform for both individuals and institutions. In an attempt to address the public’s concerns, Zoom recently introduced a number of upgrades designed to strengthen the platform’s security and privacy features.
 
The Media Line reached out to Zoom but they were not available for comment.

Zoom now has an option that puts its in-meeting security controls in one place. The meeting ID no longer appears in the title bar of the meeting window. The feature that enabled notifications to be sent to the host via email while participants were waiting for the host to join the meeting has been disabled.

The attendee attention tracker feature has been removed. Third-party file transfers in Meeting and Chat are temporarily disabled. The Waiting Room function is now on by default. Hosts need to let their guests into a meeting manually; this is to prevent Zoom bombers from unexpectedly breaking in.

Brodt said users needed to become more digitally responsible. In other words, they need to take data security more seriously and protect their digital property (files, pics, videos, etc.) just as they would protect their physical assets such as a smartphone, car or wallet.

He advises users to choose well-established platforms. The longer a product is on the market, the safer it is likely to be, he said.
“If a product (app) is free, then you’re the product,” Brodt added.

In other words, if an app provider is not getting revenue directly from subscription fees or paid downloads, it is probably reselling or commercializing user data. Unfortunately, however, paying a subscription fee is no guarantee that a company will not resell and commercialize user data.
 
According to a report in Forbes, in the summer of 2018, the data of Verizon subscribers were resold and commercialized despite the fact that the subscription fee was in excess of $100.

Read more at the Media Line.


Tags cyber security Coronavirus zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by