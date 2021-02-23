The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
1:1 with Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid - live and in English

Lapid will be interviewed by Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz | Event in collaboration with Tel Aviv International Salon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 18:25
YESH ATID leader Yair Lapid speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
YESH ATID leader Yair Lapid speaks during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Yair Lapid
Chairman, Yesh Atid

 

LIVE! English event

 
March 11 at 8 p.m. IL | 1 p.m. EST

RSVP HERE >> 

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

About Yair Lapid
MK Yair Lapid is the leader of the opposition and the chairman of Yesh Atid.
He served as Israel’s Finance Minister, as a member of the Security Cabinet, on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and on the sub-committee on Intelligence and the Security Services.
According to all recent polls, his Yesh Atid party will be the second largest in the country, making him a potential candidate for prime minister.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
 


