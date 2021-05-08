47% of Israelis support a Lapid-Bennett led government

Some 47% of Israelis support the formation of a Lapid-Bennett led government, a new poll found according to N12. The poll, conducted by Midgam Consulting and Research, led by Mano Geva and presented on Ophira and Berko this week, also found that some 61% of right-wing voters oppose the formation of this government, while 77% of left-wing voters support it, according to N12.The poll also found that if direct elections from prime minister were held today, some 37% of Israelis would vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 23% for Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, 9% for Blue and White head Benny Gantz, 8% for Yamina head Naftali Bennett and 4% for New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar, N12 reported. Some 19% of respondents said that they did not know for whom they would vote in such a situation. The poll was conducted on Thursday among 506 respondents and has a margin of error of +/-4.4%, said N12.Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid met on Friday afternoon as part of the efforts to form a new government.Negotiations between Lapid and Bennett began on Thursday evening, and have continued throughout Friday with the other parties who indicated willingness to join a potential coalition."This was not my first choice," Bennet stressed, referring to the decision to begin negotiations towards a unity government. "I went all in with Netanyahu from the moment he received the mandate... Netanyahu has failed," he added.
"We now face two options, a fifth round of elections or attempting to form a wide government," Bennett wrote, adding that "This is merely an attempt... the gaps are large."