The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

After Israel's elections, Arab parties at crossroads - analysis

Hadash loses hegemony among sector; Ra’am’s policies can bring about historic change

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 31, 2021 19:39
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 If we briefly examine the outcome of the election, it seems like the Arab parties suffered a severe blow. The representation of the four parties who formed the Joint List in the past Knesset – Hadash, Balad, Ta’al and Ra’am, which ran separately –  went down from 15 seats, to only 10. 
Also in absolute numbers, we see a sharp decline in the turnout of the Arab public.
MK Ahmad Tibi, the chairman of the Ta’al Party, said it in his own witty and clever way earlier this week: “some 230,000 of your constituency voted with their feet – they stayed at home and did not vote. This requires a serious rethinking among each party, and among the entire Joint List,” he said.
However, this was not a surprise for the Joint List and Ra’am. In the April 2019 election, the parties who ran in pairs – Hadash and Ta’al, and Ra’am and Balad – also suffered a downfall, and when down from 13 to 10.
Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) researcher Dr. Arik Rudnitzky told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that the low turnout of Arab voters is not part of a popular Palestinian boycott of the Israeli election, as some claim, but as a result of this separation of the Arab parties.
“The Arab society is now on standby,” Rudnitzky said. “It waits to see how things will develop. The current state of affairs is confusion and political frustration of the situation. They feel that the entire large potential that the Joint List had wasn’t wisely used by the parties.
“It is not about the separation itself,” Rudnitzky added. “On the contrary – the public received this separation with understanding. But it did not understand why it turned into a bloody war between the Joint List and Ra’am.”
But despite the disappointing results, the outcome, and the new attitude the Ra’am adopted, led the Arab parties to a major crossroads, that could potentially turn out into a major success for the Arab society.
Ra’am – the Hebrew initials of “the United Arab List” – is the party representing the Islamic Movement in Israel (or in the 1948 lines – the Palestinian internal land, as the movement itself describes it). More specially, it represents the southern branch of it, which decided about 40 years ago to send representatives to local authority councils and later also to the Knesset.
In this current round of the election, the movement decided to take a strategic step to promote the Arab society even in the price of sitting in a coalition with the Israeli Right.
 “[I’m] not ruling out anyone. I’m ruling out whoever rules me out,” Mansour Abbas said a day after the general election last week.
Later on, Abbas said that he will only negotiate with leaders of parties that could form a government – essential meaning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yesh Adit leader Yair Lapid. 
The main slogan that the party adopted during the election campaign was “Realistic. Influencing. Traditional,” which perfectly demonstrates the three legs that the party is currently standing on – being pragmatic regarding the other political parties in Israel; getting out of the traditional Arab boycott position, and joining a coalition in order have influence; and promoting Muslim traditional and religious values through politics.
According to a report by KAN News’ Suleiman Maswadeh, Ra’am intends to demand six things: A budget dedicated to fighting crime in the Arab society; canceling the Kaminitz Law; changing the Nation-State Basic Law; expanding the authority of local municipalities; granting more construction permits in Arab towns; and raising the rate of Arab employees in the public service sector.
“Ra’am presented a new attitude toward Israeli politics,” Rudnitzky said. “They understood that the Arab politics is in crisis, and tried something new.
“If this thing works, this could be a turning point in Arab politics, and in the orientation of the [Arab] parties and voters. Such a move will succeed if, for example, Ra’am will manage to join, or support a coalition – and to score achievements that will promote the Arab society, such as recognition in Bedouin villages or another five-year plan for the Arab society,” he said.
However, it seems that the 2021 election marked a new era in Arab politics, and might set a new tone for the future.
The fading of the Palestinian struggle and the weakening of the Fatah movement in the West Bank did not skip over the Palestinian citizens of Israel. They find it hard to raise the Palestinian flag themselves while the voice of the struggle in the West Bank is hardly heard. 
This, on top of the new attitude that Ra’am presents, will eventually have to make the parties of the Joint List to rethink their ways.
Hadash, the Israeli-Palestinian communist party, which used to be the most dominant and hegemonic party of those you represent the Arabs in Israel, has now that same number of representatives of Islamist Ra’am. 
On the other hand, a failure of Ra’am's revolutionary moves will cause another reshuffle of the cards. If such a scenario happens, and after the Joint List experience with supporting Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in September 2019 and March 2020, and he turned his back to them  – it will require a deep and thorough rethinking of Arab-Israeli politics.


Tags Elections arab sector israeli politics Joint List
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by