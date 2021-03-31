After Israel's elections, Arab parties at crossroads - analysis

Also in absolute numbers, we see a sharp decline in the turnout of the Arab public

MK Ahmad Tibi, the chairman of the Ta’al Party, said it in his own witty and clever way earlier this week: “some 230,000 of your constituency voted with their feet – they stayed at home and did not vote. This requires a serious rethinking among each party, and among the entire Joint List,” he said.

However, this was not a surprise for the Joint List and Ra’am. In the April 2019 election, the parties who ran in pairs – Hadash and Ta’al, and Ra’am and Balad – also suffered a downfall, and when down from 13 to 10.

Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) researcher Dr. Arik Rudnitzky told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that the low turnout of Arab voters is not part of a popular Palestinian boycott of the Israeli election, as some claim, but as a result of this separation of the Arab parties.

“The Arab society is now on standby,” Rudnitzky said. “It waits to see how things will develop. The current state of affairs is confusion and political frustration of the situation. They feel that the entire large potential that the Joint List had wasn’t wisely used by the parties.

“It is not about the separation itself,” Rudnitzky added. “On the contrary – the public received this separation with understanding. But it did not understand why it turned into a bloody war between the Joint List and Ra’am.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

But despite the disappointing results, the outcome, and the new attitude the Ra’am adopted, led the Arab parties to a major crossroads, that could potentially turn out into a major success for the Arab society.

Ra’am – the Hebrew initials of “the United Arab List” – is the party representing the Islamic Movement in Israel (or in the 1948 lines – the Palestinian internal land, as the movement itself describes it). More specially, it represents the southern branch of it, which decided about 40 years ago to send representatives to local authority councils and later also to the Knesset.

In this current round of the election, the movement decided to take a strategic step to promote the Arab society even in the price of sitting in a coalition with the Israeli Right.

“[I’m] not ruling out anyone. I’m ruling out whoever rules me out,” Mansour Abbas said a day after the general election last week.

Later on, Abbas said that he will only negotiate with leaders of parties that could form a government – essential meaning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yesh Adit leader Yair Lapid.

The main slogan that the party adopted during the election campaign was “Realistic. Influencing. Traditional,” which perfectly demonstrates the three legs that the party is currently standing on – being pragmatic regarding the other political parties in Israel; getting out of the traditional Arab boycott position, and joining a coalition in order have influence; and promoting Muslim traditional and religious values through politics.

According to a report by KAN News’ Suleiman Maswadeh, Ra’am intends to demand six things: A budget dedicated to fighting crime in the Arab society; canceling the Kaminitz Law; changing the Nation-State Basic Law; expanding the authority of local municipalities; granting more construction permits in Arab towns; and raising the rate of Arab employees in the public service sector.

“Ra’am presented a new attitude toward Israeli politics,” Rudnitzky said. “They understood that the Arab politics is in crisis, and tried something new.

“If this thing works, this could be a turning point in Arab politics, and in the orientation of the [Arab] parties and voters. Such a move will succeed if, for example, Ra’am will manage to join, or support a coalition – and to score achievements that will promote the Arab society, such as recognition in Bedouin villages or another five-year plan for the Arab society,” he said.

However, it seems that the 2021 election marked a new era in Arab politics, and might set a new tone for the future.

The fading of the Palestinian struggle and the weakening of the Fatah movement in the West Bank did not skip over the Palestinian citizens of Israel. They find it hard to raise the Palestinian flag themselves while the voice of the struggle in the West Bank is hardly heard.

This, on top of the new attitude that Ra’am presents, will eventually have to make the parties of the Joint List to rethink their ways.

Hadash, the Israeli-Palestinian communist party, which used to be the most dominant and hegemonic party of those you represent the Arabs in Israel, has now that same number of representatives of Islamist Ra’am.

On the other hand, a failure of Ra’am's revolutionary moves will cause another reshuffle of the cards. If such a scenario happens, and after the Joint List experience with supporting Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in September 2019 and March 2020, and he turned his back to them – it will require a deep and thorough rethinking of Arab-Israeli politics.