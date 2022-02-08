IDF troops who fell ill from polluted Kishon stream to be recognized

Israel’s Defense Ministry will expand the recognition of troops who got seriously ill after working in the infamously polluted Kishon stream for over 30 days as wounded soldiers.

The decision follows the recommendations of an expert committee led by Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ran Bashvitz in coordination with the IDF’s Disabled Veterans’ Organization.

Israel's Defense Ministry recognizing soldiers who fell ill from the polluted Kishon stream (credit: Defense Ministry)

Haifa’s Kishon Stream, which empties into the Mediterranean, has extremely high levels of pollution due to the various industries in the area, including a petrochemical factory. The Israeli Navy units trained in the stream for years with little awareness of the pollution or the damage to health it could cause.

]Though the military stopped training and operating in the stream, soldiers in the navy, including from units such as Yaltam, Sayetet 13 and others, became seriously sick from their time in the polluted river.

The Shamgar committee in 2000 and the Shani Commission in 2009 did not discover any direct link between the veterans’ activity in the stream and their illnesses, including cancer, and the defense ministry, therefore, cut back on the coverage of various types of cancer.

FACTORY WORKERS watch sewage flow into the Kishon River in 2007 (credit: REUTERS)

Director-General of the Defense Ministry Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel said that the committee does not blame the two other inquiries that dealt with the issue, but that the ministry and its Rehabilitation Division is changing its approach, capabilities, and treatments for wounded veterans.

“The team found scientific, medical and regulatory innovations, in Israel and around the world, that now allow us to expand recognition to more fighters who sacrificed their bodies and health for the sake of national security,” he said.

Bashvitz said that due to it being such an “extreme, unusual and unique case, it cannot be compared to any other case. This requires a unique policy that is limited and adapted to the circumstances.

The committee worked intensively for seven weeks and found that the exposure to hazardous substances, which had been there for many years, is an “extreme, complex event with unique and unusual characteristics.

The team held eight meetings and spent hundreds of hours studying the reports of past committees that examined the Kishon, court rulings as well as various studies and data from Israel and around the world that examined the possible effects of the different substances in the water and their effect on troops exposed to them.

The committee led by Bashvitz recommended that all troops who were exposed to the waters of the Kishon stream “continuously and in an intensive manner, exceeding 30 days” would be recognized by the ministry as wounded veterans. All types of cancers will also be recognized.

“We are doing historic justice today with those we sent to fight for us. Today we are fighting for them and their families. It is late justice, but not too late for many families,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“We are responsible for sending the soldiers to battle, for training and operational activity. We are also responsible for returning them healthy and intact and to care for those who were injured.”