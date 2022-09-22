The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Campaign video has Gantz forming gov't with haredim

A new campaign video confirms Gantz's plan to form a government, an alliance with the haredim.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 14:30

Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 15:39
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A new campaign video put out by National Unity led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz shows him forming a government with the haredi parties, marking the first time that the campaign has officially acknowledged that this is its plan.

The video portrays Gantz as the only one with the ability to break the political deadlock. It displays a pie chart with the parties National Unity, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Shas and Yesh Atid, which add up to 71 mandates, the video shows, based on a Channel 12 poll from September 16.

The video includes a clip of UTJ MK Uri Maklev saying in an interview to Army Radio that Gantz is a possibility if Netanyahu cannot form a government.

It concludes with a frame saying, "We must stop the November nightmare" with a picture of Netanyahu. "It's either Gantz now or Bibi is coming back," it then says.

Maklev backed away from the quotes in the video. "Gantz is using tendentious and misleading quotes in order to sell to the public the pipe-dream that we will sit with the Left," Army Radio quoted him as saying. "We are acting vigorously so that Netanyahu will be the next prime minister. Gantz is welcome to join based on right-wing guidelines," he said.

"Gantz is using tendentious and misleading quotes in order to sell to the public the pipe-dream that we will sit with the Left,"

Uri Maklev
FROM LEFT: Gadi Eisenkot, Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) FROM LEFT: Gadi Eisenkot, Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Gantz's courtship after the haredi parties

The possibility of Gantz forming a government with the haredi parties emerged as the defense minister yesterday prayed at the synagogue of Rabbi Reuven Elbaz, who is one of the most senior rabbis affiliated with Shas. Gantz was also published receiving a blessing from the rabbi, who in turn received a written blessing from Gantz, thanking him for his "years-long activity on behalf of the people of Israel."

Maariv Online reported that Netanyahu's office was taken aback by Gantz being honored at what is traditionally a right-wing stronghold.

Gantz was also the first party leader together with Shas leader Aryeh Deri to visit the mourning family of another Shas rabbi, Hacham Shalom Cohen, who died on August 22.  

These gestures are purposely intended to woo the haredim to join a future government. The haredi parties, including UTJ and not just Shas, are refraining from attacking Gantz.

At UTJ's campaign launch on Wednesday, party leader MK Moshe Gafni lashed out at Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. Gantz was noticeably absent.

The defense minister also remained mum last week when Netanyahu promised to raise funding for the haredi school system without demanding that they teach a core curriculum. Nearly every other party leader from the Center-Left attacked Netanyahu.

The haredi parties are walking a fine line of committing to Netanyahu without bashing Gantz, in order to be able to gain as much as possible following the election, and Gantz is now courting them publicly. 



Tags Benny Gantz Elections united torah judaism Uri Maklev
