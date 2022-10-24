Ben-Gvir leaked recording: Netanyahu 'used us, stabbed us in the back'

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu "used and stabbed" the Religious Zionists Party in the back, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed in a recording leaked only 24 hours removed from another leak in which MK Bezalel Smotrich called Netanyahu the "liar of all liars."

In the leaked recordings, Ben-Gvir also lamented Netanyahu's refusal to stand on the same stage with the Otzma Yehudit head during a Sukkot event in Kfar Chabad.

"They didn't just ask to not get a photo...[the Likud] wanted me off stage," he said in the recording obtained by N12. "We are about to become political partners, for God's sake."

"We could win more seats," the radical right-wing MK added. "Bibi told me several times in the past that 'it will be worth it in the end.'

"But to this day, it seems as if he got what he wanted from us and moved on. It's like a knife in the back."

A billboard of then-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) , as part of Otzma Yehudit election campaign, in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, February 28, 2020. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Will Ben-Gvir be included in a Netanyahu government?

Ben-Gvir added that he is wary of Netanyahu not including his faction in the government following the November 1 election.

"In Caesarea [during meetings with Netanyahu], he made several commitments...but let's not act naive," he said.