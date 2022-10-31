If the election results show tomorrow that the Netanyahu bloc failed to reach 61 seats, what will happen?

The first step following the election will be who receives the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to attempt to form a government. Herzog will likely make this decision based on who receives the largest number of recommendations. Even without 61 seats this likely will still be Netanyahu, since Prime Minister Yair Lapid is not expected to receive the recommendation of the Arab parties.

Netanyahu will then receive 28 days to form a government, and may request 14 more. Judging by his conduct in the previous elections, Netanyahu is likely to use up all of the time he can, even if he realizes early on that he cannot form a government.

The mandate will then likely go to Lapid, who will receive another 28 days to attempt to garner the necessary 61 votes to form a government.

Lapid will not be able to include Hadash-Ta'al in a coalition and therefore will require votes from the opposite side.

Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar hold a press conference on the maritime border deal with Lebanon, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Haredi MKs could support Lapid

The first possibility is if some or all of the haredi MKs support him. Lapid has reportedly been maintaining contacts with haredi MKs, especially from United Torah Judaism (UTJ). Yesh Atid MK Moshe Turpaz has also maintained ties with haredi MKs, which began during discreet negotiations over the Belz Arrangement to encourage haredi schools to study core studies of English and mathematics.

The Belz Arrangement was geared towards the hasidic part of UTJ, Agudat Yisrael. Its leader, Yizhak Goldknopf, has largely remained mum on an option of joining Lapid post-election. UTJ's Lithuanian Degel Hatorah faction leader MK Moshe Gafni has been more insistent that he will not join Lapid under any circumstance, but Gafni also said that he will assess the situation again if Netanyahu fails to receive 61 seats.

Shas is the only haredi party to have joined a left-wing government, in the early 90s under former prime minister Yizhak Rabin. This time, however, they seem to be the least likely party to join Lapid. Shas leader Aryeh Deri said in a video on Monday that the Right was acting as a unified bloc, and would not break apart even if it meant going to the opposition.

It is highly unlikely that Lapid will be able to bring the haredim over to his side, as this will entail making significant concessions that Yesh Atid voters may not be able to stomach. On the other hand, Lapid is not a well-liked figure in haredi society, to say the least, and for many he is a persona non-grata.

A second option is that members of the Likud rebel against Netanyahu and support a Lapid government. This is even more unlikely, as it would constitute political suicide. There reportedly are a number of MKs who are ready to defy Netanyahu, but this still does not mean that they will completely jump ship, even if it means they would become ministers in a Lapid-led government.

Mandate to form government could go to Gantz

The only remaining option other than heading to a sixth election would be if a majority of MKs vote to give the mandate to form a government to someone else – presumably Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz has the same options as Lapid, but with an added disadvantage of what polls are expecting to be less than half of Lapid's size. However, Gantz reportedly has better relations with the haredi parties and had explicitly included them as a part of a future coalition. Some Likud MKs may be more comfortable joining a Gantz-led coalition, although this still remains a long shot.

Gantz has maxed out at 14 in the polls. Even if he passes this number and receives 15 or 16 seats, he will have to work hard to convince his partners that he has the legitimacy to serve as prime minister, especially since his own running mate, former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, has said that the party needs a "high double-digit" number in order to demand the premiership.

Still, facing a sixth election and with Yair Lapid expected to continue indefinitely as interim prime minister, MKs and parties may be willing to make significant concessions.

The bottom line is that if Netanyahu fails to reach 61, the highest likelihood is that Israel will head to yet another election, once again leaving it without a budget and without the ability to enact long-term policies.

The unexpected may happen, as it happened last election, and a coalition may form of parties from the Center, Left and one or both of the haredi parties. But this coalition will have to deal with a constant tug of war between its secular wing and the demands of the haredi parties. And with the opposition expected to be no less tenacious than it was over the past year, it is highly doubtful that such a coalition could last a full four-year term.