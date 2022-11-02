The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Meretz likely to fall under electoral threshold

Party leader Zehava Galon and party MKs have yet to speak publicly

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 13:21
Meretz Party chairwoman Zehava Galon casts her vote at a voting station in Bnei Brak, during the Knesset Elections, on November 01, 2022. (photo credit: Roy Alima/Flash90)
Meretz Party chairwoman Zehava Galon casts her vote at a voting station in Bnei Brak, during the Knesset Elections, on November 01, 2022.
(photo credit: Roy Alima/Flash90)

The left-wing Meretz party likely did not pass the electoral threshold In Tuesday's election and will remain outside of Israel's 25th Knesset, according to data published by the Central Election Committee (CEC) after 84.7% of the votes were counted on Wednesday.

Meretz leader Zehava Galon and the party's MKs and candidates have not spoken publicly since the end of the election at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Meretz stood at 3.2% of the general vote, below the requisite 3.25% of the general election. This is after nearly all of the standard votes were counted, and what remains is approximately 570,000 "double envelope votes," meaning votes that were cast by voters in booths that were not the ones assigned to them – including IDF soldiers, election officials and policemen on duty during election day, diplomats serving abroad, handicapped people who voted in special accessible voting booths, COVID-19 patients who votes at specialized booths, and more.

The number of double envelopes is far higher than in previous elections and therefore it is still unclear what the final results will be. Traditionally, however, these votes, known colloquially as "the soldier's votes," strengthen the Right, and therefore the chance of Meretz pushing across the threshold.

Even if Meretz passes, however, the bloc led by opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu will still be able to form a 61-seat coalition and form a government.

Meretz's failure to pass the threshold will likely be attributed to Transportation Minister and Labor leader Merav MIchaeli, who refused to merge with its sister party, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took votes away from Meretz in the homestretch and did not assess correctly that Meretz was in danger of falling. 



Tags Israel Meretz Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by