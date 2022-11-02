Meretz likely to fall under electoral threshold

The left-wing Meretz party likely did not pass the electoral threshold In Tuesday's election and will remain outside of Israel's 25th Knesset, according to data published by the Central Election Committee (CEC) after 84.7% of the votes were counted on Wednesday.

Meretz leader Zehava Galon and the party's MKs and candidates have not spoken publicly since the end of the election at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Meretz stood at 3.2% of the general vote, below the requisite 3.25% of the general election. This is after nearly all of the standard votes were counted, and what remains is approximately 570,000 "double envelope votes," meaning votes that were cast by voters in booths that were not the ones assigned to them – including IDF soldiers, election officials and policemen on duty during election day, diplomats serving abroad, handicapped people who voted in special accessible voting booths, COVID-19 patients who votes at specialized booths, and more.

The number of double envelopes is far higher than in previous elections and therefore it is still unclear what the final results will be. Traditionally, however, these votes, known colloquially as "the soldier's votes," strengthen the Right, and therefore the chance of Meretz pushing across the threshold.

Even if Meretz passes, however, the bloc led by opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu will still be able to form a 61-seat coalition and form a government.

Meretz's failure to pass the threshold will likely be attributed to Transportation Minister and Labor leader Merav MIchaeli, who refused to merge with its sister party, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took votes away from Meretz in the homestretch and did not assess correctly that Meretz was in danger of falling.