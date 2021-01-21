Balad Party to elect leader on Saturday

Some 600 members of the Balad council will be eligible to vote in Nazareth from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

The candidates for Balad leader are incumbent Mtanes Shehadeh and MK Sami Abu Shehadeh. Whoever does not win will not serve in the next Knesset.

Sources in the party said that despite their similar names, the two candidates could not be more different. Shehadeh is a cerebral professor who is not known for engaging in fights with other MKs. Abu Shehadeh is an outspoken member of parliament who has made his voice heard in the plenum.

MK Heba Yazbak is running unopposed for the second slot. But she needs 50% of the vote to keep her job.

The candidates for the third slot are Jumaa Zabarqa, who has served in the Knesset briefly, and Munib Tarabeh.

Balad will be running as part of the Joint List in the March 23 election.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}