Coronavirus: Vaccination campaign opens to everyone as gov’t set to meet

All Israelis older than 16 are going to be eligible for a vaccine starting from Thursday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday, as the government prepares to meet to discuss whether to further extend the lockdown but also to outline an exit strategy from the restrictions.Some 3,236,259 people have already been vaccinated as of Wednesday morning, 1,855,071 of whom with both shots. Currently anyone over the age of 35 is eligible to be inoculated. However, the campaign seems to be slowing down, around 100,000 shots were administered on Tuesday, 115,000 on Monday and 130,000 on Sunday. On weekdays in the previous week, over 200,000 people were vaccinated each day.When the country reopens, cities will be labeled red, orange, yellow or green, not solely based on their rates of infection, but also according to how many people have been vaccinated, Health Miister Yuli Edelstein said during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The more people who are vaccinated, the more the economy can resume, he added.To help achieve this goal, Netanyahu said Israel would aim to vaccinate 90% of citizens over the age of 50 against coronavirus within the next two weeks.Currently, 77% of people over 50 have been inoculated, leaving more than 400,000 people in that age group still at risk of contracting the virus. While the vaccination campaign is now going to include all adult population, the Health Ministry instructed the health funds to keep focusing of people over 50.
The government meeting is going to take place against the backdrop of a third wave which is continuing to rage the country, as a significant drop in new cases as well as serious and ventilated patients has yet to happen and the hospital system is under severe strain.Some 7,919 new coronavirus cases were registered in Israel in the past day the Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning. About 88,000 tests were administered and around 9.3% of them returned a positive result. Some 1,074 of current patients were in serious condition, with 292 intubated. The death toll stood at 4,888.The lockdown is currently set to expire on Friday at 6 a.m.In the press conference Netanyahu and Edelstein indicated that it would be important to extend the lockdown until Sunday to avoid social gatherings and outings during the weekend.Blue and White said its ministers would push for the resumption of one-on-one treatments and services already on Friday, as well as removing the 1,000-meter limit on travel. They will ask to allow takeaway from restaurants and for some bed and breakfasts to be open for guests, it said in a statement.All the forces who sit in the government appear to believe that in lifting restrictions priority needs to be given to the educational system.However, the British variant of the coronavirus that is currently prevalent in the nation, accounting for 70 to 80% of new cases, has proven to be much more aggressive towards children than the regular strain of the virus.For this reason, Dr. Zeev Feldman, chairman of the World Fellowship of the Israeli Medical Association director of the Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Sheba Medical Center, warned the ministers that it is going to be crucial to open schools under very careful guidelines, to prevent them from becoming the incubator of a fourth wave, as well as to protect the health of the children."We are already in a situation where about 12% of new cases are represented by children aged 0-9," he said in a statement ahead of the cabinet meeting. "Their opening of the educational system requires a very strict and clear outline. It is not a matter of internal struggles within the system, it is a matter of saving lives, and this time we might be talking about children's lives."Feldman stressed that reopening the classes in capsules is going to be a key factor, as well as a system of rapid testing for students, teachers and other workers.