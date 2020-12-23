The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Election Timeline: All the important dates until the election, and beyond

Though the election itself is scheduled on March 26, the past 2 years have shown Israelis that elections don't always end after the votes are counted.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 20:39
After Israel's Knesset dispersed at midnight on Tuesday night, the country once again began its sixth earlier-than-expected election season in a row.
In an attempt to find order among the election chaos, The Jerusalem Post has gathered a list of relevant dates that may be worth remembering in the coming election season and perhaps even beyond.
Voting rolls close: January 10
Deadline for parties to submit lists of candidates: February 4
Deadline to challenge lists: February 11
Final party lists set after challenges to Supreme Court: February 21
Election commercials begin: March 9
Diplomats, soldiers start voting: March 11
Last day for polls: March 19
Election Day: March 23
Final results presented to president: March 30
Deadline for president to choose candidate to form government: April 6
Deadline for first candidate to build coalition: May 18
Deadline for second candidate to build coalition: June 15
Deadline for any MK to form government: July 6
 
Date of next election if no government formed: October 5


