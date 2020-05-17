Gantz to set up vice PM office in addition to Defense Ministry

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will form a Vice Prime Minister's Office, in addition to the office that he will have in the Defense Ministry and the Knesset.The office will be headed by Hod Betzer, who was Gantz's top aide when he server as IDF chief of staff between 2011 and 2015 and functioned as the former general's chief of staff since he entered politics last year. Creating the extra office is expected to cost taxpayers millions of shekels and will include Betzer whose employment status will be like director generals of other, established government ministries, as well as a staff of aides and advisers. After the rotation at the end of 2021, Betzer is expected to become director general of the Prime Minister’s Office during the term of Gantz in the office.Under the coalition deal, Benjamin Netanyahu will serve for the next year-and-a-half as the prime minister and will then be replaced by Gantz. The coalition agreement allows Gantz to have a private residence and an office that would be covered by the state while Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister and vice versa. Gantz did not choose to have his residence covered but did take the office. Netanyahu is expected to take both.Presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid said he could not believe the report because it would indicate that Gantz is "completely disconnected from reality."