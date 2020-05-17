The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Gantz to set up vice PM office in addition to Defense Ministry

Office to cost Israeli taxpayers millions, to be led by Gantz's top aide from army days, Hod Betzer

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 17, 2020 08:31
BENNY GANTZ, head of the Blue and White party. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BENNY GANTZ, head of the Blue and White party.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will form a Vice Prime Minister's Office, in addition to the office that he will have in the Defense Ministry and the Knesset.
The office will be headed by Hod Betzer, who was Gantz's top aide when he server as IDF chief of staff between 2011 and 2015 and functioned as the former general's chief of staff since he entered politics last year.
Creating the extra office is expected to cost taxpayers millions of shekels and will include Betzer whose employment status will be like director generals of other, established government ministries, as well as a staff of aides and advisers. After the rotation at the end of 2021, Betzer is expected to become director general of the Prime Minister’s Office during the term of Gantz in the office.
Under the coalition deal, Benjamin Netanyahu will serve for the next year-and-a-half as the prime minister and will then be replaced by Gantz. 
The coalition agreement allows Gantz to have a private residence and an office that would be covered by the state while Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister and vice versa. Gantz did not choose to have his residence covered but did take the office. Netanyahu is expected to take both.
Presumptive opposition leader Yair Lapid said he could not believe the report because it would indicate that Gantz is "completely disconnected from reality." 




Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs a strong Knesset, not a bloated government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shai Franklin For the United States and United Nations, two heads are better than one By SHAI FRANKLIN
Dvora Waysman In praise of Jerusalem By DVORA WAYSMAN
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by