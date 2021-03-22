The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

How would different PM possibilities impact Iran issue? - analysis

Netanyahu will openly press the Biden administration not to follow through on its commitment to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 22, 2021 19:24
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – the elections were all about him (photo credit: REUTERS)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – the elections were all about him
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The danger posed by Iran may be one of the few things where the four men who could be the country’s next prime minister have similar views.
Yet, what they would actually do as prime minister, how the US would act toward them and how the Islamic Republic itself would view Israel, could vary significantly.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the most known quantity in this arena.
He will act aggressively against the Islamic Republic on the diplomatic, military, covert operations and cyber front.
Netanyahu will openly press the Biden administration not to follow through on its commitment to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.
Most crucially, he will publicly criticize the Biden administration’s idea of an improved deal, even if it contains new components such as limiting Tehran’s ballistic missile program and some extensions of nuclear limits.
In turn, the Biden administration will need to choose whether to face Netanyahu’s public wrath along with those in the US who think similarly, or whether to ignore the criticism and act based on its viewpoint of American interests.
Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shown he is both intimidated by Netanyahu as well as ready to challenge Israel at sea, with cyberattacks and via proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Gaza.
The party leaders of New Hope (Gideon Sa’ar), Yamina (Naftali Bennett) and Yesh Atid (Yair Lapid), each of whom might be prime minister after the election and might share running the country with one of the others appear at first not so different.
All three are on record as viewing Iran as a major threat and most of the time they have supported Netanyahu’s policies in combating Iran in a broad sense.
But Sa’ar has previously told The Jerusalem Post that he would reduce public criticism of the US in public and that he believes the Biden administration might listen to him more carefully because there is no baggage.
The Biden administration might prefer to avoid publicly banging heads with Netanyahu.
However, it also recently showed it was ready to drop bi-partisan negotiations with moderate republican senators over the coronavirus stimulus bill once it decided that the sides’ positions were too far away from each other on the desired outcome.
Might Sa’ar be able to get the US to demand some additional concessions from Iran in exchange for keeping a low profile regarding the deal whereas such an understanding may be out of the question for Netanyahu?
The same might be true about Lapid.
Where he has criticized Netanyahu about foreign policy, the focus has been on the prime minister’s public fighting with the US.
Like Sa’ar and unlike Netanyahu, Lapid views the US as the big brother who has a right to certain levels of Israeli deference.
In this way, either Sa’ar or Lapid might be a throwback to the days when Israeli leaders bent over backwards not to fight in public with the US, and if there was public daylight it usually only came from the American side.
It is also possible that Lapid might get the US to demand more from Iran by agreeing to offering concessions to the Palestinians – something which Netanyahu has refused, and Saar, at least initially, would likely try to avoid.
Bennett would be an entirely different game.
He is viewed as more radical by Democrats and the Biden administration and might get lower levels of cooperation than Netanyahu.
On the flipside, Bennett may be even more familiar with US culture than Sa’ar and Lapid, both of whom are generally worldly, and he might pull off some surprises with the US using that knowledge.
There is also the transformation that sometimes occurs in the prime minister’s chair.
Ariel Sharon was famously ready to fight with and anger the US until he became prime minister, when suddenly, maintaining US support became more primary than any given specific ideological issue.
The same could happen to Bennett or any of the others.
It is likely that Iran would test any of the three challengers more than it has recently tested Netanyahu.
No one, probably not even the candidates, knows how they would respond to such a test.
Though conventional wisdom might expect them to hesitate to respond too strongly, wanting to avoid a conflict, former prime minister Ehud Olmert showed that sometimes new prime ministers react with the highest levels of use of force in order to preempt accusations of weakness.
Sa’ar himself has hinted to the Post that he would take bigger risks with the IDF in a longer and larger conflict in Gaza to clear out Hamas or set it back more than has occurred to date.
He said he would do this even at the cost of more IDF lives in order to secure Israel’s future.
Might he be ready to take the same risks with Iran?
Publicly, Bennett has been the most ready to use force.
He is one of the few on record who at times has expressed a readiness to reoccupy Gaza.
This might also suggest a greater readiness for military risk with Tehran.
But once he was actually defense minister, his tactics were only mildly different than his predecessors.
He has said that Netanyahu restrained him, but his record does lead to doubts about exactly how far he would go to use force if the buck really stopped with him.
The picture of what these candidates would do is far from clear.
But if with Netanyahu, more of the current situation, a new Iran nuclear deal with only limited Israeli input and a certain level of intimidating Iran could be expected.
With the other three candidates, there could be more of a chance to influence the US, but the threat of being tested by Iran would likely increase as well as the chances of the entire picture changing.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid gideon sa'ar Middle East Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by