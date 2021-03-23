The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: How will Bibi try to avoid his trial if he wins?

There are a variety of options at Netanyahu’s disposal.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 23, 2021 18:25
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu votes in the September 2019 election. (photo credit: HEIDI LEVINE)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu votes in the September 2019 election.
(photo credit: HEIDI LEVINE)
 If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerges from the election with a right-wing majority, buttressed by Yamina’s Naftali Bennett, and forms a new coalition, what will happen to his criminal trial with witnesses set for April 5?
There are a variety of options at Netanyahu’s disposal.
They range from: long-term immunity, to French law-style temporary immunity, to firing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, to appointing a new state attorney who is favorable to him, appointing a new attorney-general when Mandelblit’s six-year term ends in eleven months. If all else fails he could seek a pardon from outgoing President Reuven Rivlin or his successor in July.
Long-term immunity would require a Knesset law granting Netanyahu retroactive permanent immunity for the actions for which he is on trial, based on the idea that they related to his official duties for the state.
French-law style temporary immunity would require a Knesset law freezing his trial until he leaves office, based on the idea that a prime minister or president should not be distracted from his official duties for anything but violent crimes.
Either law would likely need to be passed as a basic law to avoid intervention by the High Court of Justice.
Alternatively, a new Circumvention Law might be required to allow the Knesset to override specific High Court vetoes related to these and other laws.
While not impossible, neither of these laws are Netanyahu’s most likely path.
Bennett himself, and others in his party, such as Ayelet Shaked, have balked at the idea of retroactive immunity, even as they have supported Netanyahu’s right to continue as prime minister while on trial.
In addition, such actions could cost Netanyahu political support even among some of his more stalwart supporters on the right, who believe in his innocence, but would rather see him prove this in court.
Further, such “nuclear options,” given that the trial started in May 2020, has held numerous pretrial hearings and will have started calling witnesses before any new coalition is formed (new coalitions even in the best case usually take more than a month), could lead to an unprecedented judicial response.
Where executive branches have taken such actions in other countries, some judicial branches have gone on full strike, bringing any ability to handle legal issues in the country to a halt.
But there are more moderate ways for Netanyahu to try to improve his fortunes, even as the trial goes forward.
Firing Mandelblit is unlikely and it would not achieve much. His key role was in November 2019 when he decided to indict the prime minister.
After that, the fate of Netanyahu moved into the hands of the courts.
But there has not been a permanent state attorney since December 2019 because Netanyahu and Blue and White have fought over who should choose the winning candidate. If Netanyahu has a solidly right-wing coalition he could force through his preference.
Moreover, Netanyahu need not fire Mandelblit, given that the attorney-general’s term expires in February 2022.
With Netanyahu’s trial expected to last another one to three years, all he needs is to have his hand-picked attorney-general or state attorney or both in place by April 2022, at the earliest, or whenever the trial gets close to a verdict.
As long as no verdict is pronounced, any new Netanyahu pick for the two top legal roles could reach a lenient plea bargain with him, along the lines of retiring as prime minister for no jail time.
In an even more extreme case, there could be a Sara Netanyahu-style plea deal (see the Prepared Food Affair) which drops jail time and lets him remain in power as long as he takes public responsibility for a minor criminal charge.
Other options include playing for time until he can engineer a pardon from Rivlin or from the next president who will take office in July. He could condition his support for the next president on a promise for a pardon.
Netanyahu will not necessarily be out of the woods even if he gets to form the next government. But he will have many better options than if he loses and an anti-Netanyahu government ensures that none of these options are available to him.
 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections israeli politics Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by