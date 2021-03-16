The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Lapid says vote Meretz but not Gantz, Labor

Lapid expressed concern that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could question the results of Tuesday's election.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 16, 2021 13:57
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid presents his party's plan for the elderly, February 7 ,2021 (photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid presents his party's plan for the elderly, February 7 ,2021
(photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid continued his efforts to cannibalize votes in the Center-Left bloc at a Tel Aviv press conference on Tuesday, but he made an exception for the Meretz Party that is struggling to pass the 3.25% electoral threshold. 
"If someone wants to vote Meretz, they should vote Meretz," Lapid said. "It's important that they cross the threshold. Apart from that, with all due respect to the political calculations, you can't change the government without a large governing party. You can't form a government without a large party. I call on the undecideds, give us your vote. Let sanity win."
The parties in Lapid's bloc that he was referring to are Labor and Blue and White. Asked about his history with Blue and White, Lapid denied that his call was personal.
"My goal is not to go at someone's head or settle scores," he said. "I call on all people to look at the numbers, even if they are less comfortable, and act accordingly."  
 
Lapid expressed concern that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could question the results of Tuesday's election.
"For Netanyahu, it's either he won or it was stolen," Lapid said. "We will make sure there will be no problems with the election. There are no indications of that. You can't have a democracy, if the country's institutions are constantly questioned."   
In an interview with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz sponsored by the Tel Aviv Internationals Salon on Monday night, Lapid addressed Netanyahu repeatedly referring to Lapid as his opponent in the race for prime minister throughout the election.  
“I think it’s time for a generational change in Israel,” Lapid said. “I am ready. The party is ready. We have the right plans, the right abilities and experience. I served in various positions that prepare you. If I had the chance, of course I would be more than honored to serve my country this way.”  
At the press conference, Lapid said Netanyahu wants a negative personal fight because he wants to hide from his public that the only government he can form is with right-wing and haredi (ultra Othodox) parties United Torah Judaism, Shas, the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit. 
"It would be a government that includes the disciples of the murderer Baruch Goldstein, and people who call for Yigal Amir to be freed," he warned. "It would be a government of political blackmail which will take money from hard working people and give to people who don't work."
Lapid said Likud would not be a governing party in such a coalition.
"Netanyahu will be hostage to extortionists and extremists," he said. "He needs them to give him immunity and he'll pay with our money, with our children's future, with Israel's international relations."


