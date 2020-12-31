The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Likud looks unbeatable despite influx of new parties

MIDDLE EAST: At least three of the approaching election’s central contestants head new parties, that's not counting Ron Huldai's, or Benny Gantz's, or Ofer Shelah's.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 21:36
INFLATABLE COSTUMES depict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main coalition partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at a demonstration in Jerusalem in August. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
INFLATABLE COSTUMES depict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main coalition partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at a demonstration in Jerusalem in August.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
With another politician introducing another new party every other day, one feels like a customer in a supermarket facing 10 different types of toothpaste, all of which are effectively the same.
At least three of the approaching election’s central contestants head new parties: Yair Lapid’s didn’t exist a decade ago, Naftali Bennett’s is hardly two-years-old, and Gideon Sa’ar’s is still recovering from its brit.
This is not counting Ron Huldai’s political embryo, which is expected to win about 5% of the vote, or Benny Gantz’s, which is predicted to win even less, not to mention Ofer Shelah’s.
At the same time, two of Israeli politics’ time-honored pillars, Labor and the National Religious Party (now called Bayit Yehudi), are expected to vanish.
Added up, one might judge this traffic as healthy generational replacement. It isn’t. In fact, this commotion is a symptom of political degeneration.
ON THE face of it, all parties are ill except one, the Likud, which seems electorally unbeatable, even as its leader faces legal prosecution and collegial revolt. Such an impression is unfounded. The Likud actually epitomizes Israel’s political ailments, and its own disintegration has already begun.
What is a political party, the creature which Edmund Burke said is a prerequisite for a free country? Well a party is a group of people fighting together for beliefs they share. That is at least what parties were for centuries.
In Israel, back when parties were parties, they routinely held conferences and consultations in order to put together platforms and respond to events. In Likud, as charged by its former education minister Sa’ar, such forums have ceased to convene. Instead, as charged by its resigning higher education minister Ze’ev Elkin, the party has morphed from a guiding compass into an infallible leader’s cheerleading troupe.
The Party Center, once a forum where ideas were introduced and debated, has become a job exchange where public office is bought and sold. The typical Likud hack’s thinking was just articulated by Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar, who told KAN TV that because “you can’t get the entire threesome of money, honor and power,” he is focusing on gathering power. “Ultimately,” he then completed his value system’s mapping, “I hope this will also grant me honor.”
It is in line with this institutional degeneration that Benjamin Netanyahu did not even make the pretense of reporting to his party before accepting Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” – even though that blueprint compromised Likud’s ideology – nor did he do so before he shed that same plan, en route to the peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.
The Likud, in other words, has long ceased to be an organization that promotes or even just discusses policy. The political hegemon, whose founder, Menachem Begin, believed in the power of ideas and in the leader’s subservience to the party, now believes in the idea of power, and in the party’s subservience to the leader.
That is what happened in the Likud. Sadly, the other parties are following suit.
THE COMMON denominator among the new parties is their focus on personalities and avoidance of issues.
Initially, Israelis rejected personalized politics, even when it centered on David Ben-Gurion himself. The new party he fielded in 1965, Rafi, won a mere 10 seats while his original party, Labor, won a decisive 45, even though it lacked his charisma and aura.
Historians will wonder when exactly we began drifting away from that legacy, but there will be no debating that we now have arrived at its opposite end.
Nothing other than ego justifies separate parties for Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa’ar, just like no guiding idea or program distinguishes Lapid from Huldai or Gantz. Worse, people will vote for new parties while knowing close to nothing about most of the people their leaders will insert into the Knesset.
And the reason for this democratic dissonance is that none of the new parties has actually established a party, namely, a network of local chapters where members debate issues, confirm platforms and elect candidates. Instead, lawmakers are handpicked by the leader, while the party’s positions are whatever he will shoot from the hip as events will unfold.
That is why even the ostensibly ideological Bennett’s main election pitch is not about conviction, but about management. Bibi, he says, should go not because of his moral record, and not because he has undermined Israeli democracy, but because he mismanaged the pandemic.
POLITICAL DEGENERATION is a global crisis.
In America, the Republican Party’s dysfunctionality is not the result of Donald Trump’s emergence, but its cause. In Britain, Labour’s decay is not the result of Jeremy Corbyn’s traumatic stint at its helm, but its cause.
The common denominator between British, American and Israeli politics is that their contemporary Churchills, Roosevelts and Ben-Gurions don’t go into politics. That is why throughout the West, postwar political establishments are dying.
Some countries can perhaps afford several decades of political degeneration. Israel can’t. It needs good people in politics, and its politics needs real parties, vibrant forums that will regularly discuss issues, review programs and debate ideas.
Chances that any of our many new parties will deliver any of this are low, even though they all saw how Blue and White’s lack of such a structure resulted in its disintegration as soon as its leaders faced their first policy dilemma.
The good news is that, as always in Israel, change will come. The bad news is that, also as always in Israel, it will only come once crisis matures, perhaps after Netanyahu departs and Likud, too, falls apart. Until then we will have yet more of Israeli politics’ current version; the version of this much me and this little we, the politics of so much who, and so little what.
www.MiddleIsrael.net
Amotz Asa-El’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid gideon sa'ar ron huldai israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by