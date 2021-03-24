The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Ra’am passes threshold, reshuffles coalition scenarios

It is still unclear whether the party would support a Likud-led coalition, or support the “change bloc,” that wishes to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 24, 2021 15:49
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas and party members at the party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, March 23, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas and party members at the party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
 After receiving zero seats in the 10 p.m. exit polls, Mansour Abbas’s United Arab List (Ra’am) passed the effective threshold and is expected to receive four to five seats in the coming Knesset.
This comes as official results are coming out on Wednesday.
It is still unclear whether the party would support a Likud-led coalition, or support the “change bloc,” that wishes to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In an interview with KAN 11 News, Abbas said that his party is “not in the hands of anyone.”
“We are not committed to a specific bloc or a candidate,” Abbas said. “We’ve said it multiple times – we’re not in the hands of anyone, neither Left nor Right.”
When asked who will he sit with, or not sit with, he said that he’s “not ruling out anyone. I’m ruling out whoever rules me out.”
Abbas was referring to an initiative by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, who said in recent days that he will not sit in a coalition with Yesh Adit’s leader Yair Lapid, and at the same time, asked Netanyahu to say that he will not form a government that is based on the support of Ra’am.
Abbas then said that his goal is to promise that the next government that will be formed will not ignore the needs of the Arab society in Israel.
“We have urgent issues of life and death,” he said. “Things like crime and violence, and major housing and economic crises… There’s a long list of chronicle problems in the Arab society that the state and government neglected for many years,” he added.
Ra’am represents the southern stream of the Islamic Movement in Israel, and in past ran as part of the Joint List, and previously in a list with Ahmad Tibi’s Ta’al.
Ra’am separated from the Joint List due to disagreements regarding several issues, including the party’s ability to cooperate with other parties and join a coalition, and bills dealing with LGBT rights.
In the vote to dissolve the Knesset last December, Ra’am joined the Likud position and opposed going to an early election.
MK Walid Taha told The Jerusalem Post in January that the party did so not because it is getting closer to Netanyahu and the Likud, but because they believed that “going to an early election round will not benefit our voters.”
Taha then said that Ra’am’s new approach is meant to provide the Arab society with more options and give them the ability to have influence and make a difference.
“We want to reach to a point of 'give and take,' in which we could change policies,” he said. “So for, no Arab MK managed to change policies. How do you change policies? When you become a kingmaker, and the person forming a coalition needs you. He has no choice,” he added.
“You then tell him what’s your conditions – conditions that will change the policies,” Taha said. “By that, we want to change the Kamenitz Law, bring recognition to the Bedouin villages in the Negev, and make the education and health budget equal to those the Jew get.”


