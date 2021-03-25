Israel Elections: Smotrich rules out any support from Islamist party Raam

Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich has ruled out joining a government that is in any way supported by the Islamist Raam party. With the final votes of the election still being counted but the likelihood that the political stalemate of the last two years will continue, Smotrich said that his ultra-nationalist party would not agree to a government that included Raam or relied on its support from outside the coalition. “A right-wing government will not be established that is based on Mansour Abbas’ Raam party. Period. Not from within, not from outside, not through abstaining, and not though any other Isra-bluff,” wrote Smotrich on Facebook Thursday morning. “Terrorism supporters who deny the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish state are not legitimate partners for any government,” he continued.He also accused the Israeli Left for “persecuting” Netanyahu and for being “willing to sell the State of Israel to those who identify with the worst of its enemies.”
