Israel Elections: Yamina passes New Hope for third place - poll

Likud predicted to win 28 mandates, up from the 27 in the poll taken for Friday's 'Post.'

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 9, 2021 11:54
NAFTALI BENNETT: I need 15 seats, which would be the critical mass needed to be able to form a government. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT: I need 15 seats, which would be the critical mass needed to be able to form a government.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party has passed Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party for third place in a poll taken by Panels Research head Menachem Lazar for the 103 FM radio station that is part of The Jerusalem Post Group that was broadcast on Tuesday.

The poll found that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud went up to 28 mandates from the 27 in the poll Lazar took for Friday's Post. Yesh Atid remained on the 20 seats predicted in the last poll.  
The major change in the poll was that New Hope, which started the election in second place and was only five seats behind Likud at its peak, has fallen to fourth place for the first time since it was founded. The 11 seats predicted for the party are the lowest in any poll since Sa'ar established the party.
In Friday's poll, New Hope and Yamina were tied at 12 seats. Yamina remained at 12 in the current poll.
The poll predicted eight seats for the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu and Shas, six for United Torah Judaism and Labor, five for Blue and White and four for Meretz and the Religious Zionist Party, teetering on the 3.25% electoral threshold. Any votes going to parties that don’t cross the threshold do not count toward the distribution of seats in the Knesset.
The bloc that wants Netanyahu to form the next government – Likud, Shas, UTJ and the Religious Zionist Party – received 46 seats.
The bloc that does not want him to remain prime minister – Yesh Atid, New Hope, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Blue and White and Meretz – received 54.
Both blocs were unchanged since the last poll.
Yamina could join forces with the anti-Netanyahu bloc and use its 12 seats to enable the formation of a 66-seat coalition, or 62 seats without Meretz. Bennett has not ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu, but the poll found that even with Yamina, the prime minister would not have enough support.
The poll of 591 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli adult population was taken on Thursday and had a margin of error of 4.3%.


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Yamina Israel Elections 2021 New Hope Party
