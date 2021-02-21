The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Meretz is hoping its new campaign ad is the cat’s meow

In another attention-getting move, Meretz got more than 80 users of the Tinder dating site to change their profiles to a Meretz slogan: “Meretz, it’s not just a one-night stand.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 15:34
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz is seen gesturing at the Knesset plenum amid a vote on dissolving the Knesset, on Decemeber 2, 2020. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz is seen gesturing at the Knesset plenum amid a vote on dissolving the Knesset, on Decemeber 2, 2020.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
The silly season of the latest election campaign has officially arrived. On the heels of Itamar Ben Gvir’s fake Whatsapp group political ad for his Otzma Yehudit party filled with Holocaust jokes, the Meretz party has opted for something less incendiary, which it hopes will be catnip to wavering voters: A video clip of cats at a virtual Town Hall meeting via Zoom. 
The kitties’ conclave is led by one Mitzi Feldman Cohen (“Mitzi” is a traditional Israeli cat name, like Fluffy in America) who finds his pitch interrupted by catty complaints, such as fancy felines who want to know why, when they go to get a vaccination, they are caged, while humans being vaccinated run free. Another asks that each cat receive a mouse and a keyboard.
Mitzi extols the diversity of Meretz — “Arabs and Jews, men and women, dog people and cat people” and stresses the importance of voting for Meretz, “for the future of our owners.”
One participant makes an impassioned plea for the party, only to learn he was on mute the whole time. A title says, “Stop the whining. Get your claws out.” Those who stay till the end get to see guitar-playing cats sing the Meretz jingle — what there is of it.  
 
“The clip has gone viral, more than we would ever have imagined,” said Omri Marcus, the creative director of Meretz’s advertising campaign and the founder of the Finger Awards, which honor comedy from around the world that has a social impact. The cat clip has been distributed widely on social media, including YouTube and Facebook, and has been shared in countless WhatsApp groups, he said. 
Meretz, a left-wing party currently expected to win about four seats in the March 23 election, “doesn’t have a huge ad budget so we’re trying to get the most out of what we have.” Thinking that voters have been spending a lot of time lately at home, with their cats, and on Zoom, they came up with the cat Zoom meeting when asked to make an ad about a home campaign meeting. There is even an English version with a cat named Furnie Sanders asking questions. 
They have tried other gimmicks as well. They added a joke merchandise shop to their Instagram account, featuring socks marked “left and center left,” as well as Meretz condoms and a mask that looks like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an extra-long nose, a reference to Pinocchio, whose nose grows when he lies, a scarf that “protects your voice” and an air freshener. 
In another attention-getting move, Meretz got more than 80 users of the Tinder dating site to change their profiles to a Meretz slogan: “Meretz, it’s not just a one-night stand.”
The creative team is planning to shoot a 15-minute video voters can watch after getting a vaccination, while they are waiting to see if they are suffering from side effects. 
“We don’t think at this late stage, we are going to change anybody’s mind,” said Marcus. “But we want to energize our voters."
While some polls have raised the specter of Meretz not crossing the election threshold this time, Marcus and his team are betting that using humor will ensure that the party has nine lives. 


Tags Holocaust Meretz Israel Elections WhatsApp Otzma Yehudit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by