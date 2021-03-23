The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Netanyahu clinches 61 majority on Right on way to victory - exit polls

Three polls give Netanyahu's bloc 61 seats with Yamina

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 23, 2021 22:21
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara vote on March 23, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara vote on March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to form a government for the seventh time in his three-decade political career, according to exit polls on the three television networks Tuesday night.
All three polls indicated that his bloc of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Religious Zionist Party received enough support together with the Yamina Party of Naftali Bennett, who said during the campaign that he was ready to join a coalition with either political bloc.
The Likud won  31 from Channel 12 and 33 from Channel 13. seats, Shas won 9 from Channel 12 and 8 from Channel 13, UTJ won 5 from Channel 12 and 7 from Channel 13, the Religious Zionist Party won 7 from Channel 12 and 6 from Channel 13 and Yamina won 8 from Channel 12 and 7 from Channel 13.
Sources in Likud said Netanyahu would try to form a government as soon as possible. Bennett's associates said they were "not in Netanyahu's pocket" and joining his government was not a foregone conclusion. 
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid led his party to an impressive showing with 18 seats according to Channel 12 and 16 according to Channel 13, but his anti-Netanyahu bloc failed to win a majority.
Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party won 6 seats according to Channel 12 and 5 according to Channel 13, Yisrael Beytenu won 6 according to Channel 12 and 8 according to Channel 13, Blue and White  won 7 according to Channel 12 and 8 according to Channel 13, Labor won 7 according to both channels and Meretz won 6 according to Channel 12 and 7 according to Channel 13.
After struggling throughout the campaign, Meretz easily crossed the 3.25% electoral threshold, according to the exit polls. But the Ra'am (United Arab List) Party, did not cross according to the polls. The Joint List won  eight to nine seats, they found.
The exit polls came following a tense day of infighting with both political camps. Yamina fought for seats with the Religious Zionist Party.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz accused Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid of sending out false statements about Blue and White and other satellite parties.
In a message sent by Yesh Atid, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was quoted as saying that he was sure he already had six seats secured.
Blue and White responded that Lapid was disseminating fake news, saying that "it does not matter if Lapid ends up with 20 or 22 mandates, but it does matter if Blue and White does not cross the electoral threshold and will not be there to stop Bibi from running the country by himself."
Gantz followed up by personally addressing the hit, saying "It's bull****. Every vote is important. it is critical to vote for Blue and White, so that we can pass the electoral threshold.
What they are doing [spreading fake news] is absolutely irresponsible. To avoid this, go out and vote for Blue and White."
Labor leader Merav Michaeli backed up Lapid, saying that "the smallest parties are no longer in danger, and therefore the time has come for voters to follow their hearts and cast ballots for who they believe in." 
Sarah Ben-Nun and Eve Young contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by