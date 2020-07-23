The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu losing ground, as Bennett and Lapid rise in the polls

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 23, 2020 21:28
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is losing ground, according to new polls published by Channels 12 and 13 on Thursday night, making another election any time soon a lot less likely.
In the Channel 13 poll, Netanyahu's Likud Party would receive only 31 seats were the elections held today, down from 36 (and 40 in recent polls). The Channel 12 poll saw the Likud Party fairing slightly better, winning 32 seats.
Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party received 11 seats in the N13 poll, thought the N12 poll predicted them receiving 9 seats, in keeping with recent polls.
Yair Lapid and the Yesh Atid Party have continued their rise in the polls, receiving 19 seats in the N13 poll, and 18 seats in the N12 poll.
Yamina also continued to rise in the polls, receiving 16 seats in the N13 poll and 15 in the N12 poll, more than twice their current amount (6).
Meretz received 7 seats in the N13 poll and 8 in the N12 poll.
Shas drops to 6 seats in the N13 poll, and 8 in the N12 poll, while United Torah Judaism stays at 7 seats in the N13 Poll, and rises to 8 in the N12 poll.  
Both polls show the Joint List retaining their power with 15 seats. Both polls also show that the Labor, Gesher and Derech Eretz parties do not clear the electoral threshold.
The N13 poll predicts that the right-wing bloc would today win 60 seats, the center-left bloc would get 52 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu is the wild card, with eight seats.
In contrast, the N12 survey presents a slightly different picture of blocss. The right-wing bloc would receive 63 seats, the center-left bloc and the Arabs would receive 50 seats, and Yisrael Beiteinu would receive seven.


