Netanyahu says we can't afford a fifth election

"Israel is the world champion of vaccines," Netanyahu said. "We brought millions of vaccines for everyone just like we made peace deals for everyone."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 24, 2021 03:06
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his supporters after the exit polls were announced for the election of the 24th Knesset, March 24, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to his supporters after the exit polls were announced for the election of the 24th Knesset, March 24, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke around 2:30 a.m., in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after the exit polls for the 2021 election were published - showing that, as of yet, he does not have the majority needed to form a government.
Israel must not go towards a fifth election, Netanyahu said, adding that he would be willing to speak with anyone necessary to prevent such a thing from occuring.
He began his speech by thanking his wife Sara, who is currently recovering from surgery, before thanking his party's voters, ministers and MKs.
We have brought the Likud to be the biggest party in Israel by a huge margin. He said adding that he has more than a double digit margin, the largest margin between the first and second parties in decades.

We must continue to stand strong against Iran and against the ICC court decision to investigate Israel, he said.
"I don't disqualify anyone from sitting with me," he said, "because the state of Israel demands a stable government."
He said that the only option for a stable government was a right wing government, despite the exit polls which show that he doesn't seem to have the majority needed to form one.


