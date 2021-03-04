Pfizer CEO postpones Israel visit due to 'COVID-19 restrictions'

Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla announced on Thursday that he has decided to postpone his visit to Israel to an unknown date later in the Spring, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Bourla was set to land in Israel on Monday for a series of meetings, only 15 days before Israel's next election, which prompted many to criticize the visit as election propaganda.

The Achrayut Leumit (national responsibility) movement on Wednesday sent a letter to Bourla, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and State Comptroller and Ombudsman Matanyahu Englman, urging the Pfizer CEO to postpone the visit until after the election to avoid election propaganda.

In a letter, Achrayut Leumit CEO Adv. Oshi Elmaliach, who is considered close to former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, wrote that "Mr. Bourla's participation in photo-op events with the prime minister may constitute aiding and abetting a prohibited election campaign and is a criminal offense."

Elmaliach added that any propaganda of this sort will be met with an appeal to Ombudsman Englman, to the Central Election Committee and if necessary, to Israel Police for violation of election propaganda laws.

Netanyahu said last week that the purpose of Bourla's visit is to hold discussions about an expected Pfizer manufacturing site in Israel.

