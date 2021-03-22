The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Right thinks it holds all the cards - analysis

These were meant to be the elections of 'anyone but Bibi.' However, Prime Minister Netanyahu enters the elections with vaccines and peace agreements with four Arab countries.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 22:55
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu makes a pre-election visit to Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market in February 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu makes a pre-election visit to Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market in February 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Iman Cohen had a one-word answer when asked who she planned to vote for Tuesday and who she has supported in the last three elections.
“Bibi.”
The black-haired 29-year-old in jeans dropped his name easily and quickly, barely looking up from her phone as she sat on a bench in the small outdoor mall in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.
Just a few feet away a teenager manned a small plastic table, hoping to sway voters to support the Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich.
But for Cohen, there was “only Bibi.” It was not one issue in particular that drew her to him, but the man himself, because “he is special.”
Eleven years in power, having brought Israel out of the pandemic with an exemplary vaccine program that has drawn global envy, and having finalized four normalizing deals with Arab states, Netanyahu is heading into tomorrow’s election with high odds of significantly besting all his rivals.
This was supposed to be the election of “anyone but Bibi.” Frustrated voters, fed up with lock-downs, were expected by his opponents to have been so bent on ousting Netanyahu who has corruption charges pending against him and who is almost famous for undelivered promises that they would rally around a promising rival.
Pending crises with the US on Iran and West Bank settlements, the specter of missiles from Israel’s northern and southern borders, should have only given Netanyahu’s opponents fertile ground to hammer home a defeat.
In the last three election cycles, Netanyahu fought for every vote, just to keep ahead of his chief rival Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. In the April 2019 elections, the two men tied. In September 2019, Gantz had 33 mandates to Netanyahu’s 32 seats. A year later in March, it was Netanyahu who came out ahead with 36 mandates to Gantz’s 33.
In each election, Netanyahu campaigned to be the largest party, to ensure that he would have the first shot to form a government.
This time around, the polls have given him a ten-mandate margin over his centrist rival Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, the largest such show of power since Netanyahu began in his 11-year tenure.
Netanyahu’s concern in the final hours of his campaign is less about popularity than voter apathy, less about a mandate to lead and more about a mandate to govern.
But it’s not just Netanyahu’s stature that has grown. This election is the first election in Israel’s history that has not clearly been about a Right and Left rivalry or even a Right and Centrist rivalry, but rather about a Right-wing rivalry, because that is how big the Right has grown.
In all three of the previous elections during 2019 and in 2020, it appeared that the choice was between a right-wing Netanyahu government or a centrist Gantz-led government.
But at no point were there enough parties considered to be right-wing to actually form a coalition, that is once one discounts Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu. In the past, Netanyahu would always have had to bring in a non-right party, if he hoped to form a government.
THIS TIME around, however, polls have predicted that the Israeli voters have swung right-ward, so much so that an additional 20 or more mandates could go to two rival right-wing parties, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett and New Hope headed by Gideon Sa’ar. Both men are gunning to bypass Netanyahu, to form a right-wing-led government, led by whichever party is largest. The polls have not shown that this is feasible.
Still, the rivalry between the three parties has dominated election coverage, drowning out Lapid and smaller left-wing parties.
In Netanyahu’s fantasy scenario, not proven possible by the polls, enough votes would go to his party, two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, as well as to the smaller right-wing party of the Religious Zionist led by Bezalel Smotrich, such that he could immediately form a coalition.
But in a more reality-based scenario, Netanyahu is hoping that once the dust settles, that he could bring in at least Bennett’s Yamina Party to his coalition, to allow him to govern. Bennett has not ruled this out.
It would be a government with parties that all share similar political philosophies enough to provide the possibility of a stable government.
Should he fail, then the option to form a government would go to Lapid, but he can only likely be successful if he can arrange for parties with widely opposing views to sit together in one coalition based on the singular goal of ousting Netanyahu.
For this to work, Meretz which believes in a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines would have to sit with Bennett, who does not believe in a Palestinian state. And they would have to do so under a government led by centrist politician Lapid.
On top of that, Lapid would have to bring Israeli-Arab parties into the coalition, a move that Gantz balked at and which has never happened in Israel’s history.
To make that non-plausible scenario even less likely, neither Bennett nor Sa’ar want to sit in a Lapid-led government.
Some on the right are floating an alternative scenario in which – once both options fail – Bennett or Sa’ar, could sway parties to support a coalition under their leadership to form a coalition and thus avoid fifth elections.
Either way, unless there is a dramatic shift in the polls, this election has shown that while the Right might not be able to form a government, it can increasingly draw on voter support. If that trend continues, a right-wing coalition is only a matter of time, whether in this election or the next.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by