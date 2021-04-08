The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sa’ar rejects proposal to let Netanyahu form temporary gov't

New Hope MK: Gantz can tell why not to do it

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 8, 2021 11:16
Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope political party speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope political party speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar turned down an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc on Thursday to enable Netanyahu to form a temporary government.
According to the proposal, which was first reported by KAN Radio Knesset correspondent Ze’ev Kam, Netanyahu’s term would be set for a predetermined period of time and all the parties in bis bloc would agree to never join a government led by him again. 
Bills would be passed setting term limits for prime minister, and the parties would tell Netanyahu that it would be his only option to stay in power. Sa’ar would be given credit for ending Netanyahu’s political career. 
Sa’ar rejected the idea, saying his party’s view against joining a government led by Netanyahu was clear no matter how the question was asked. 
One of his party’s MKs went further, sending laughing emojis in response to the proposal and comparing it to what Blue and White leader Benny Gantz accepted last year..
“These are the kind of solutions that Gantz likes,” the MK said. “He can tell you what happens after [such a deal is signed].”
Netanyahu has until May 4 to form a government under the mandate given to him by President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday. To that end, he will be meeting on Thursday with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich.
If Netanyahu fails, Rivlin is expected to give the mandate to Bennett or Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to form a government together with Sa'ar's support.
"An egalitarian government with special arrangements is what is needed," Sa'ar said on Tuesday.


