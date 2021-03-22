Tel Aviv Municipality lights up for elections: 'Go vote!'

The Hebrew words for "Go vote!" illuminated the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality building on the eve of Israel's elections, Monday night.
The lighting of the municipality building is part of a broader effort by the city to get citizens out to vote. They have also launched a billboard campaign across the city.
Tel Aviv's Municipality building has become famous for its light displays for standing in solidarity with other countries, commemorating tragedies, and celebrating holidays.The elections taking place on Tuesday are fraught with tensions on all sides of the political spectrum, especially since it is the fourth election in a little over two years. Nevertheless, voter turnout has risen with every passing election, and so encouraging citizens to vote has been an all-around effort.
