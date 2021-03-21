The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

UTJ chairman: we’re only backing Netanyahu

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri says political office 'not the natural place” of ultra-Orthodox women

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 21, 2021 20:45
Moshe Gafni (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Moshe Gafni
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party MK Moshe Gafni backtracked on comments he made suggesting his party might back another candidate to form a government other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Gafni said Saturday night that “If Netanyahu will not have 61 seats [in his right-wing bloc] we will think before going to fifth elections,” and did not rule out recommending Naftali Bennett or Gideon Sa'ar to form a government. 
This led to accusations on the right that UTJ might back another candidate such as Bennett or Sa'ar to form a government, prompting Gafni to issue a rebuttal on Sunday, fearing an erosion of support from elements within the ultra-Orthodox community who are attracted to MK Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party.
“We’re going with Netanyahu because the traditional public is with the Likud,” insisted Gafni in a small outdoor UTJ campaign event, in reference to the large bloc of religiously traditional Mizrachi voters who constitute the main voter base of the Likud. 
“We go with traditional community not because we’re right, left, or center, but we are UTJ and we do as instructed by our rabbis… We will not go with anyone else. We will go in accordance with the instructions of our rabbis, we are going with the head of the Likud.” 
UTJ is extremely worried that enough voters from the ultra-Orthodox community will back Smotrich’s ultra-nationalist party, which is also just as conservative on religious issues as the haredi parties are. 
An indication of this concern is an anonymous election ad. campaign highlighting two issues where Smotrich’s party is ostensibly at odds with the rulings and decisions of ultra-Orthodox rabbis. 
One ad highlights that the fifth placed candidate on the Religious Zionist Party’s electoral list, Orit Struck, voted in favor of a bill to increase ultra-Orthodox enlistment to the IDF. 
Another points out that the third placed candidate, Itamar Ben Gvir, is a strong proponent of Jewish visiting and prayer rights on the Temple Mount, something ultra-Orthodox rabbis oppose due to religious requirements needed to visit the site. 
Separately, Shas chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that it was “not the natural place” of ultra-Orthodox women to seek political office. 
Speaking on Kan radio, Deri was asked why his party has no women candidates on its electoral list. 
Although Shas’ party regulations does not forbid women as candidates, as UTJ’s does, its ideological position is nevertheless opposed to female representation on various religious grounds. 
“Their education is that the public domain of politics is not their natural place,” said Deri. 
He added that any ultra-Orthodox women who do want to be in the public domain are a “minority of a minority of a minority who to my distress contradict the educational direction of the majority of our women.”
Added Deri “If they establish a party the first people not to vote for them will be our women.”

 


Tags Shas united torah judaism Israel Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by