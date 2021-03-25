Netanyahu fails to gain right-wing majority in final election tally

The Central Elections Committee completed the process of counting all the votes cast in Tuesday's election on Thursday afternoon, a committee spokeswoman announced.

The spokeswoman said it would now take time to verify the counting and to upload the new numbers to the system.

But Channel 12 reported that there were no new changes in the mandates of the parties since Thursday morning, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu' s camp with Yamina remained at 59 seats.

The Likud won 30 seats, Yesh Atid 17, Shas 9 and Blue and White 8.

There are four parties with seven seats: Yamina, Labor, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu.

The four parties with six seats are the Joint List, Meretz, New Hope and the Religious Zionist Party.